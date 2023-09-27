Savannah Guthrie faces challenge at home following change in personal life

The Today Show host lowered the price on the apartment she moved from in June, which was initially listed in January

Savannah Guthrie and her family may have already moved out of their $7.1 million TriBeCa apartment, but the morning show star hasn't bid the residence farewell just yet.

The Today Show host and her husband Michael Feldman purchased the 3,735-square-foot residence in 2017, and lived there with kids Vale, eight, and Charley, six, until last summer.

And while the family-of-four have been settled into their new place (whether it's in Manhattan or its outer boroughs, Savannah has yet to share) since June, it appears she is still struggling to sell her old place.

Property records shared by People reveal that Savannah and her husband have decided to slash its price by half a million dollars; the property has not been able to find a buyer after it was first listed back in January.

They initially bought the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom apartment for $7,114, 294, however they have now re-listed it at $6.5 million.

The home is listed by Cortnee Glasser of Sotheby's International Realty, and the listing claims a purchase would be a "rare opportunity to own a spectacular, turn-key, one-of-a-kind home in Tribeca," renovated by designer Monique Gibson.

© Getty Savannah and her husband tied the knot in 2014

Further detailing the apartment, the listing writes: "The elevator opens directly into a gracious foyer which leads to a great room with nearly 50 feet of linear frontage. The space, renovated to perfection and with wall-to-wall south-facing windows, is ideal for entertaining with three separate living areas."

It continues: "Other features in the Great Room include a wall of custom oak millwork adding tremendous warmth and character, concrete ceilings with breathtaking light fixtures and a stunning steel and glass wall with doors that lead to a large formal Dining Area with an antiqued mirror and cerused oak backdrop."

© Instagram The couple have two kids

Describing what was once Savannah's bedroom, it says: "The Primary Suite boasts a fireplace and massive, dream Dressing Room with custom oak millwork and a wall of antiqued mirror closets.

"Pass through the Dressing Room into a five-fixture Bathroom with Carrera marble and bluestone finishes, deep soaking tub beneath a flatscreen television, separate shower, double vanity with storage and a wall-hung Toto dual flush water closet."

© NBC Savannah also owns a vacation home outside of New York City

It also notes her kids Vale and Charley had their own bedrooms, with a Jack & Jill bathroom.

The building itself, built in 2016, boasts a "24-hour doorman, full-time super, state-of-the-art fitness room and bike room."

