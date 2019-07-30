﻿
Celebrities and their adorable pets

Celebrities and their adorable pets
Celebrities and their adorable pets

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster reflect on special memory in family
celeb pets
Photo: © Getty Images
1/16

As a nation, we are dog-obsessed, and it seems that celebrities are no different. From Simon Cowell hiring a private jet for his four-legged companions to David Walliams comparing his canine friend to his son, it seems that anything is paw-sible! Some of the famous pets even have their own Instagram accounts with thousands of followers. HELLO! have gathered some photos of celebrities who are besotted with their canine and feline friends, have a look at the cute snaps below…

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is pictured here in New York holding her cat, Olivia Benson, as she strolls through the city. The 29-year-old explained to Access Hollywood shortly after the photograph was taken in 2014, that "the kitten freaks out about being put in the cat carrier. So, I was just like, 'Ok, all right, we're gonna do this!'" The You Need To Calm Down singer has three cats, after recently expanding her feline family and they all have pretty purrrrfect names; Dr. Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

karen dog
Photo: © Instagram
2/16

Karen Clifton

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has two beloved pet pooches, Betty and Marley. The TV star shares Betty with her estranged husband Kevin Clifton but she decided to adopt Marley last summer, a few months after the couple split. 

celeb pets gus
Photo: © Instagram
3/16

Meghan Markle

Before she met Prince Harry, Meghan adopted Guy – a rescue dog – when she was living in Toronto, Canada. It seems this pooch has well and truly been accepted into the family, having been spotted in May 2018 riding in a car with the Queen ahead of the royal wedding. Unfortunately, the former Suits actress had to leave behind her other beloved dog Bogart when she relocated to the UK. 

However, once Meghan and Harry had settled in together in the UK, they added another dog, a black lab, who remains unnamed. Meghan references both Guy and this new dog in her September guest edit of Vogue, stating: "Sitting on my sofa at home, two dogs nestled across me, I quietly celebrated when the words appeared on my screen".

celeb pets another
Photo: © Getty Images
4/16

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was pictured leaving American Idol auditions with her dog Nugget in her arms in October 2018. The singer's teacup poodle is a superstar in his own right, and in 2017 he had a starring role in an advertisement for Citi's Double Cash card.

ant mcpartlin with dog
Photo: © Getty Images
5/16

Ant McPartlin

Ant McPartlin, 43, is pictured here walking dog Hurley in West London in 2017. The Britain's Got Talent presenter famously had a bitter custody battle with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong over the five-year-old pooch. Ant has credited the Labrador for being his key survival tool for tackling his addictions. Following his divorce, it was revealed Ant and new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, 42, became proud owners of two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble, in February 2019. A source spoke to The Sun to reveal: "He has not stopped smiling since picking them up."

simon cowell and dog in miami
Photo: © Getty Images
6/16

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has three Yorkshire Terriers. He is pictured here with two of them in 2017 walking along the beach in Miami. His beloved dogs, Squiddly, Diddly and Freddy are Simon's pride and joy, with the father-of-one being so besotted with his cute canine friends that he flies them between London and Los Angeles on a private jet.

declan and dog
Photo: © Instagram
7/16

Declan Donnelly 

Dec posted a picture of himself and his Dachshund dog Rocky outside Noel Fitzpatrick's vet thanking The Supervet for helping cure Rocky. Best friend and presenting partner Ant has previously spoken about the friendship the pair's dogs also share, saying: "It's funny because mine's a chocolate lab… and his is a Dachshund called Rocky. The size difference is ridiculous. Your dog could walk under my dog and not get wet. They are best friends. God aye, they love each other. I can't walk past his house now without Hurley pulling me off to try and go in."

holly and her cat bluebell
Photo: © Instagram
8/16

Holly Willoughby

In 2016, the presenter welcomed two adorable kittens, Teddy and Bluebell, following the death of her pet cat Roxy. The feline duo's names were chosen by her children with Holly joking on This Morning that the names could have been much worse.

alesha dixon with her dog
Photo: © Getty Images
9/16

Alesha Dixon

Alesha has three rescue dogs, two Cocker Spaniels called Prince and Rosy, and a Pointer called Daisy. This picture was taken in 2014 at a photo call for Britain's Got Talent, where the 40-year-old starred alongside her gorgeous dog Prince.

lorraine kelly and dog angus
Photo: © Getty Images
10/16

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine's dog Angus is a Border terrier, who is a relatively new addition to their family, becoming the television host's pet in December 2018. The cute canine friend followed Rocky, the former Border Terrier of the family who sadly died five years ago at the age of 12. The new pup famously chewed his passport whilst on a trip to Costa del Sol with the 59-year-old; luckily Angus was given a Spanish passport to allow him back home to the UK, meaning he has dual nationality.

david walliams and dog bert
Photo: © Instagram
11/16

David Walliams

David uploaded this photo on Twitter of himself and dog Bert with the caption "Father & son" in April 2018. In February 2019, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed that Bert has a new baby brother, Ernie, a brand new four-legged companion.

rochelle humes and ginger humes
Photo: © Instagram
12/16

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin revealed the new addition to the Humes household in February 2019, Ginger, a cross between a Cocker Spaniel and a poodle. The adorable Cockapoo was revealed just weeks after the Saturday's star was asking for advice about dog breeds.   This pooch also has an Instagram account that has an impressive 16.3k followers.

obama family and dog
Photo: © Getty Images
13/16

Obama Family

The Obama family's first pet dog is called Bo, a male Portuguese Water Dog who was given to the family as a gift. The choice of breed was due to Malia's allergies and Bo was later joined by Sunny, a female Portuguese Water Dog.

gemma atkinson and dogs
Photo: © Instagram
14/16

Gemma Atkinson

Gemma has two dogs called Norman and Ollie; the duo appeared on ITV's Britain's Top 100 Dogs Live 2019. Speaking to K9 Magazine, the mum-to-be explained: "Ollie's my mum's dog really. I got Norman on my own but they're always together since they've been puppies really. I mean there have been times when I've been going through difficult times and I've just come home and sat on the couch and had a little cry and it's like they know what you need to cheer up." The 34-year-old enlisted the help of her pooches to share her pregnancy news on Instagram.

ruth langsford and maggie on bench
Photo: © Instagram
15/16

Ruth and Eamonn

Eamonn posted this hilarious picture in September with the caption: "Thank you to the lady in the park who captured me getting an earful from Maggie as opposed to getting one from Ruth."

david beckham and olive
Photo: © Instagram
16/16

Beckham's

David and Victoria Beckham have five dogs, including Cocker Spaniel, Olive, Bulldogs, Coco and Scarlet and Barnaby, the Chinese Shar-Pei.  In 2018, the family welcomed Fig, an adorable black spaniel to their exclusive Beckham club. Olive even made it to the front page of Vogue in 2018, posing with the family to celebrate Victoria Beckham's ten year anniversary of her designer empire. This photo is of Olive, the four-legged-companion that has 69k followers on Instagram.

