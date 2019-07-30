Celebrities and their adorable pets

You might like...
-
10 times the royals made surprising TV cameos
-
When Strictly Come Dancing stars show off their incredible bikini bodies
-
The celebrities who have lost their lives whilst filming
-
10 facts about Holly Willoughby's secretive fashion stylist Angie Smith
Fashion stylist Angie Smith is one of the most influential celebrity stylists in the UK right now. The 38-year-old from Bedfordshire is responsible...
-
Julia Bradbury reveals why she struggled during her thirties
Julia Bradbury has revealed that she "struggled" during her thirties, taking the decision to seek professional help after feeling overwhelmed by big...