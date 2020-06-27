Channel 4's new show Celebrity Snoop Dogs debuted on Friday night, and it's safe to say viewers had never seen anything like it before! The programme offers a new twist on shows like Through The Keyhole, giving us the chance to look around a celebrity's home – but from a dog's eye view.

The production company asked celebrities to attach cameras to their dogs, who then wandered around their homes and broadcast what they saw, as Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud narrated the action from a safe distance. At the end of the show, the celebrities in question were revealed.

The game-for-anything stars on the first episode turned out to be Strictly Come Dancing's head judge, Shirley Ballas, and Scottish stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges. The show gets full marks for inventiveness from us, but some viewers weren't convinced it was a good idea. One Twitter user shared that they quickly got bored, writing: "We only managed 15 mins!"

Others chimed in with similar sentiments, with one commenting; "Would (hopefully) never have seen the light of day had it not been for lockdown," and another viewer tweeting: "This show could have been so much better…. loved the dogs though and will continue to love the dogs next week."

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas opened her doors to the canine cameras

Other viewers were instant fans, however, with one tweeting: "Is Celebrity Snoop Dogs the best concept for a TV show ever...?! Crufts and Through The Keyhole had a baby and it's this series," and another adding: "#CelebritySnoopDogs is utterly brilliant! Far more highbrow than expected. It’s Grand Designs with dogs (literally) #KevinMcCloud narrating is superb."

Another Twitter user admired Shirley's stunning home, writing: "Shirley has a belting gaff," while a fourth fan had a suggestion for a new twist on the format, tweeting; "I hope they follow this up with a Celebrity Snoop Cats version. It would be great to see a GoPro view of a cat climbing up a curtain..."

