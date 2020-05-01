﻿
6 Photos | Celebrities

6 celebrity splits and divorces in lockdown

These romances have come to an end amid COVID-19

6 celebrity splits and divorces in lockdown
You're reading

6 celebrity splits and divorces in lockdown

1/6
Next

James Martin gives pet dog the ultimate lockdown haircut in hilarious post
Sharnaz Shahid
shane lynch wife sheena
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

The coronavirus pandemic is a truly testing time for everyone, causing many people to separate from their friends and families. And now, the outbreak has caused rifts between a few unlucky couples. There are six celebrity couples who have since called it quits due to the intense nature of living in lockdown. From ending marriages to fizzled-out flings, here are the stars who will be stepping into life post self-isolation as singletons...

GALLERY: 7 celebrity birthdays affected due to coronavirus pandemic

Shane Lynch and Sheena White

Boyzone star Shane has revealed he has parted ways from wife Sheena after 13 years of marriage. The singer admitted they had been "at each other's throats" during lockdown, and that he had moved out of their family home where they live with their two daughters, Billie, 11, and Marley, seven. Speaking on Paul Danan's Morning After podcast in April, the singer shared: "We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing. I'm not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other's throats. It wasn't a good time or a good space." Shane, who travels a lot on tours, went on to add: "You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle."

demi jones luke mabbott
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott

Love Island stars Luke and Demi recently confirmed they are not an official couple – however, they are still "seeing each other". They addressed the fact that they have moved to their respective hometowns to self-isolate. Speaking about their relationship status in a YouTube Q&A, Demi said: "Obviously it's coronavirus. Everyone is stuck in isolation, there is not a lot me and Luke can do at this moment in time." She added: "We're sort of stuck in a funny position because I live about as far south you can go in the UK and he lives pretty far up north in Redcar which is about a five or six hour drive."

MORE: 6 celebrities in solo lockdown during coronavirus

wes nelson arabella chi
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi

Just days before the lockdown restrictions were put in place, Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi reportedly called it quits. The couple had been dating for nine months but were said to have "grown apart". Since then, the pair have been sharing solo snaps of themselves on social media – with Wes now living with fellow Islander Josh Denzel.

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

georgia steel callum izzard
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Georgia Steel and Callum Izzard

After seven months of dating and a whirlwind engagement, Love Island star Georgia called it quits with fiancé Callum Izzard in April. Speaking about the breakup on FUBAR Radio, the 22-year-old shared: "I'm a good believer in everything happens for a reason and I'm just rolling with it to be fair." Asked whether anyone has slipped into her DMs, she said: "I just want some time now to just focus on myself and I’m not really wanting to rush into anything. I'm just wanting to take every day as it comes."

GALLERY: 7 stars who have suffered hilarious cooking fails in lockdown

jay cutler kristin cavallari
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Last month, Kristin and Jay announced their split after ten years together. Sharing the sad news on Instagram, American TV star Kristin wrote: "With great sadness, after ten years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of." She added: "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

READ: Musical hits! The songs and bands the royals love to listen to

stacey dash
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

Stacey Dash and Jeffrey Marty

On Thursday, the Clueless actress revealed the end of her marriage to her fourth husband Jeffrey Marty. "My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage. "After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us," she said on Instagram. "I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time." The former couple married in April 2018 reportedly just ten days after they first met.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...