Hollyoaks real-life couple Amanda Clapham and Alfie Brown-Sykes confirm shocking split The Hollyoaks actors had been together for six years

Hollyoaks real-life couple Amanda Clapham and Alfie Brown-Sykes have split after six years together, the actress' rep has confirmed.

The actors, who played Holly Cunningham and Jason Roscoe on the popular Channel 4 soap, parted ways last October, and the actor has since moved out of their shared home.

"Amanda and Alfie have not been together since last year," the actress' rep told Mail Online, whilst they later toldThe Sun: "The relationship just ran its course - they didn't want to make a big fuss or announce it publicly."

Amanda, 29, and Alfie, 25, met on the soap when their characters got together on-screen. Alfie left the soap back in 2016 whilst Amanda hasn't appeared since January 2019.

Whilst together, the couple lived in Liverpool with their French bulldog Frankie, who they got back in 2016.

The couple have rarely spoken about their real-life romance. But when their characters separated in the soap because Holly's affair with Jason's brother was exposed at their wedding, Amanda revealed it wasn't awkward for them.

"Not at all – I think just because it's so far from reality. It's so far from our own lives that it's just a good laugh," she said at the time.