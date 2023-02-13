20 shortest celebrity marriages: JLo, Miley Cyrus, Cher, more How to lose a guy in 10… hours? Discover the shortest celebrity marriages of all time

When it comes to celebrity weddings, we've seen it all – from grand ceremonies to intimate nuptials, and sometimes they don't come with a happily ever after.

From Pamela Anderson's fifth marriage lasting just 12 days to Drew Barrymore's 39-day stint with husband Jeremy Thomas back in 1994, we take a look at the shortest celebrity marriages in history - with some of them only lasting a matter of hours...

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters: 12 days

Just 12 days after they married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Pamela Anderson declared that she was taking some time apart from her fifth husband and old flame Jon Peters, so they could both "re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another". The newlyweds hadn't yet formalised their marriage certificate, and said they had decided to wait to do so until they had reached a decision about the future of their relationship.

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon: 60 days

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" for her split from Rick Salomon, just 60 days after their wedding in Las Vegas in October 2007.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus: 8 months

Miley Cyrus confirmed in August 2019 that she and her husband Liam Hemsworth were spending some time apart to "focus on themselves". However, Liam filed for divorce later that month, putting an end to fans' dreams of reconciliation. The couple’s separation came just eight months after they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at their home in Nashville, and followed a ten-year on-off relationship.

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray: 5 months

They met and fell in love on the set of One Tree Hill in 2003 and married two years later, but Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray’s marriage failed within five months, after the actor reportedly had an affair, leading Sophia to file for annulment.

Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds: 2 weeks

After tying the knot in an idyllic beachfront ceremony in French Polynesia, Eddie Murphy and his wife called it quits after just two weeks.

People reported that wedding guests recalled the Shrek actor yelling at his wife whilst on the island, and the "embarrassing" exchanges led to the couple refusing to go forward with a legal ceremony in the US after their paradise island wedding.

Colin Farrell and Amelia Warner: 4 months

Before she was married to Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner was married to Hollywood bad boy Colin Farrell in 2002. The couple wed in Tahiti but called time on their relationship four months later, and they have both said that their marriage ceremony was not legally binding.

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen: 8 months

The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss married Fred Armisen in October 2009, but they ended their relationship just eight months later in the summer of 2010. They met when Elisabeth was a guest on Saturday Night Live where Fred worked, and cited "irreconcilable differences" for their split, with the actor later admitting he had been a "terrible husband".

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd: 218 days

Jennifer Lopez married one of her dancers, Cris Judd, in September 2001, and then they announced their split less than a year later in June 2002.

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito: 4 months

Bradely Cooper has been linked to several Hollywood stars – from Zoe Saldana to Renée Zellweger – but prior to those high profile relationships he was in a relationship with Jennifer Esposito.

The pair dated for less than a year before announcing their engagement in October 2006, but their relationship was short-lived, with Jennifer filing for divorce after just four months of marriage.

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco: 11 months

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner married Sonni Pacheco – with whom he shares daughter Ava – in January 2014. However, their relationship soon turned sour and she filed for divorce in December of that year.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: 55 hours

Back in 2004, Britney Spears tied the knot with her childhood friend Alexander after a night of partying in Las Vegas. The marriage was over as quickly as it began, having been annulled 55 hours later.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike: 4 days

Actor Nicolas Cage married his girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas on 23 March, but only four days later he applied for an annulment. The couple had reportedly been dating for almost a year before tying the knot, but were spotted arguing in a hotel within hours of their nuptials.

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley: 6 months

Hollywood heartthrob Nicolas Cage and his former wife Lise Marie Presley only lasted four months before their marriage unravelled. The duo cited irreconcilable differences as a reason for their abrupt end to a whirlwind romance.

The couple were both in relationships at the time they first met, but their love wasn't meant to be. "We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up, getting back together again, breaking up, getting back together again," Nicolas told Barbara Walters in 2013.

Despite their differences, Nicolas was said to be "bereft" at the news of Lisa's sudden passing in 2023.

Cher and Greg Allman: 9 days

Las Vegas weddings don't seem to bode well for a happy ever after; Cher and Greg Allman split just nine days after their wedding at a chapel in the city in 1975, with the singer blaming her new husband's addiction issues.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: 9 days

Carmen and Dennis also have a night out in Vegas to thank for their wedding in 1998, which ended just nine days later when they filed for an annulment, suggesting they may have been too intoxicated at the time to make a rational decision.

Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas: 39 days

Who can forget Drew Barrymore's month-long marriage in 1994? Just 19 at the time, the free-spirited actress married Jeremy Thomas, a bar owner who she had known for just six weeks, but filed for divorce 39 days later.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: 72 days

It may not be the shortest celebrity marriage in history, but Kim Kardashian's brief stint as Kris Humphries' wife is definitely one of the most famous, with the reality TV star calling time on their marriage just 72 days after the lavish and star-studded affair.

Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister: 85 days

Prior to her current marriage to James Rothschild, Paris Hilton's sister Nicky married former boyfriend Todd Andrew Meister in Las Vegas in August 2004. However, their marriage didn't last long and was annulled in November that year.

Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney: 128 days

Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger surprised fans when she married country singer Kenny Chesney in May 2005, after just four months of dating. The Oscar winner had an annulment four months later, giving "fraud" as the reason for the split.

