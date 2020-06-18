12 of the most unbelievable celebrity school and teenage photos

Before becoming famous, celebrities were just like the rest of us, and we have the photos to prove it! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Kris Jenner, HELLO! has put together a gallery of all your favourite stars' school photos.
There are some impressive hair transformations, with Goldie Hawn looking almost unrecognisable with a short pixie cut, while Loose Women star Andrea McLean is sporting a perm!
Family resemblances are also evident – Brad Pitt looks identical to daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in his school pictures, and Michael Douglas is the double of his teenage daughter Carys, who he shares with Catherine Zeta-Jones.
While some stars shot to fame after sheer good luck, others always knew they wanted to become stars.
Brad left university early to move to LA to find work as an actor – something that is safe to say worked out well – and Meryl Streep was destined for stardom after starring in theatre productions all throughout her school days.
Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, was voted Most Popular Girl at school…
Take a trip down memory lane to see celebrities at school…
The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge, aged 19, spent ten weeks on a Raleigh International expedition trip to Patagonia in Chile, during her gap year in 2001. Kate did wilderness trekking and analysed marine life during her time abroad, before going on to meet Prince William at St Andrew's University.