12 of the most unbelievable celebrity school and teenage photos

There are some incredible hair transformations too!

Before becoming famous, celebrities were just like the rest of us, and we have the photos to prove it! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Kris Jenner, HELLO! has put together a gallery of all your favourite stars' school photos.

There are some impressive hair transformations, with Goldie Hawn looking almost unrecognisable with a short pixie cut, while Loose Women star Andrea McLean is sporting a perm!

Family resemblances are also evident – Brad Pitt looks identical to daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in his school pictures, and Michael Douglas is the double of his teenage daughter Carys, who he shares with Catherine Zeta-Jones.

While some stars shot to fame after sheer good luck, others always knew they wanted to become stars.

Brad left university early to move to LA to find work as an actor – something that is safe to say worked out well – and Meryl Streep was destined for stardom after starring in theatre productions all throughout her school days.

Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, was voted Most Popular Girl at school…

Take a trip down memory lane to see celebrities at school…

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge, aged 19, spent ten weeks on a Raleigh International expedition trip to Patagonia in Chile, during her gap year in 2001. Kate did wilderness trekking and analysed marine life during her time abroad, before going on to meet Prince William at St Andrew's University. 

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey was a pupil at East Nashville High School, and was destined for great things, being voted Most Popular Girl during her time there. The famous chat show host also belonged to many groups, including the National Forensic League and the Honor Society.

Andrea McLean

Loose Women star Andrea McLean looks almost unrecognisable during her school years, sporting a volume-heavy perm and a fringe. 

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt attended Kickapoo High School in Springfield from the age of 11, before moving LA as a teenager to pursue his acting career. In photos from his year book, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star looks identical to his daughter Shiloh, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

George Clooney

George Clooney looks almost unrecognisable in photos from his year book during his time at Augusta High School, although his trademark dark eyes and heavy brows give the game away.

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn is renowned for her long, blonde hair, but during her time at Blair High School, Maryland, the award-winning actress rocked a short pixie cut. 

Holly Willoughby

This Morning star Holly Willoughby shared a sweet photo of herself with her big sister Kelly during their time at primary school. The TV presenter had a lovely time at school, and often talks about her happy childhood. 

Kris Jenner

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner is renowned for iconic short hairstyle, but in 1973, the famous momager rocked long, shoulder-length hair during her time at Clairemont High School in San Diego, California.

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas was a pupil at Choate Rosemary Hall High School in Wallingford, Connecticut, between the years 1960 and 1963. The Hollywood star's year book photo shows him wearing a smart suit, and resembling his teenage daughter Carys, 17. 

The Queen

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, is pictured enjoying a bike ride around Royal Lodge in Windsor, aged 16 in 1942. The future monarch and her sister, Princess Margaret, stayed in Windsor for their safety during the Second World War.

Prince William

Prince William is pictured after passing his driving test first time in Cirencester, Gloucestershire in June 1999. The then 17-year-old royal punched the air with delight after his instructor gave him the good news, according to reports at the time.

Zara Tindall

Long before meeting Mike Tindall, a 14-year-old Zara Tindall is pictured here at the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials in 1995 - something she now competes in herself.

