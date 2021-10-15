﻿
7 Photos | Celebrities

7 of the glitziest celebrity parties on this month's social calendar

Party season is officially back!

You're reading

1/7
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about heartbreaking experience in high school
Sharnaz Shahid
1/7

The UK's capital is back in business! From fancy restaurants, hitting the decks at an exclusive after-party to catching up over a cocktail at a new club or attending a post-film premiere event, our favourite celebrities have been out in force as they hit the social scene once again.

MORE: 31 best things to do in autumnal London this October

From Princess Beatrice's first public outing since giving birth to baby Sienna to various glamourous BFI London Film Festival receptions, click through the gallery to see some of the best party photos.

We will be updating our gallery with pictures of the showbiz regulars hitting the London party scene, so keep coming back to check for updates.

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah

Alexander McQueen afterparty at The Standard

The Hollywood star and his glamourous wife Hannah enjoyed a night off from parenting duties as they hit The Standard. They were among many guests at the exclusive afterparty for the Alexander McQueen Womenswear show in London on 12 October.

2/7

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Frieze London Art at Ned's Club

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo showed no signs of sleepless nights at the attended the Ned's Club Lounge at Frieze London Art Fair at Regent's Park.

SEE: 25 photos that show Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's sweet sisterly bond

3/7

Ruth Negga

Little House Mayfair

Ruth, 39, lit up the room in a striking pink number complete with puff sleeves as she arrived at the post premiere party for Passing at Little House Mayfair. She mingled with the likes of Andre Holland and Rebecca Hall.

4/7

Jessica Brown Findlay

Kettner's Townhouse

The former Downton Abbey star joined fellow actor Jeremy Irons at the post premiere reception for Munich - The Edge of War during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at Kettner's Townhouse. Jessica, 32, looked divine in a white shirt dress which was teamed with a black cape style blazer.

READ: Jessica Brown Findlay gets nostalgic over friendship with Downton Abbey sisters

Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Laura Pradelska

The Electric Cinema

The pre-screening of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.’s first short film 'Bonded by Spirit' took place this month, and guests got the exclusive first tasting of brand's new whiskey. Laura Pradelska was among the stars to attend the special night which was held on 13 October at The Electric Cinema.

6/7

Fiorucci x Lakwena Party

The Pavilion

The Fiorucci cocktail party, celebrating the collaboration with London based artist Lakwena, took place at The Pavilion. The collection pays homage to Black History Month with an all black choir performance. Some of the lucky guests include Erin OConnor, Daniel Fletcher, Pixie Lott, Emma Weymouth and Alexandra Burke.

7/7

Maya Jama

Defected London HQ in Shoreditch

BACARDÍ Rum announced their BACARDÍ Spiced x Defected Presents: D-RUM Sessions, with the help of Glow Up presenter Glow Up presenter. The sessions, hosted on Twitch, will be an upcoming series of livestreamed music events in collaboration with the iconic house and dance music label Defected Records.

