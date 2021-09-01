Spider-Man star Tom Holland shares sweet tribute to girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland has shared the sweetest birthday tribute to rumored girlfriend and co-star Zendaya - and yes, it set the fandom alight.

The two have been rumored to have been dating for some time, and sparked speculation when they were spotted kissing in a car while waiting in traffic last month.

Now, the Spider-Man star has taken to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the two and to tell the world that he calls the actress "my MJ".

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," the Marvel actor wrote on Instagram alongside a never-before-seen set photo.

"Gimme a call when your [sic] up, xxx," he added.

The snap, seemingly taken in a trailer on set, shows Zendaya shooting a mirror selfie with a polaroid camera, with Tom in costume as the webbed superhero.

Tom shared this sweet snap for Zendaya's birthday

"Calling now," the actress commented, four hours later, and it led to a slew of comments from fans.

"Y'ALL IM CRYIN," shared one fan in all capital letters, as another added: "DID THEY JUST CONFIRM IT AHHH."

"Y’all are the cutest," shared another as one account commented: "This was the best thing to wake up to."

No Way Home will hit screens in December

The pair will reunite on screen for the third Spider-Man film featuring Tom and Zendaya, No Way Home.

Sony released the full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home in August after an early leak, and it sees the film pick up from the final moments of Far From Home, with Peter Parker’s identity exposed to the world while also being accused of the murder of Mysterio.

The trailer reveals that Peter goes to Dr Strange for help after his life is ruined by his secret being exposed, and Dr Strange agrees to help him before accidentally opening the multiverse.

No Way Home is set to be released internationally on 17 December 2021

