Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy day off parenting duties after welcoming baby Sienna

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi showed no signs of sleepless nights as they enjoyed a rare day off from parenting duties on Wednesday.

The royal couple, who welcomed their first child together - a little girl called Sienna - in September, appeared to be in great spirits as they visited the Ned's Club Lounge for the Frieze London Art Fair.

Wrapped up warm in a camel coloured coat, the new mum, 33, looked happy whilst posing for pictures with her husband. Edoardo, meanwhile, put on a dapper display in a navy blue suit and a crisp white shirt.

The couple's outing comes just days after Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson opened up about her second grandchild at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, which took place at the Corinthia London last week.

"My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year. You know it's pretty incredible," she said. The mum-of-two also added that Sienna is "very, very beautiful".

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pictured on Wednesday

Beatrice is already stepmother to Edoardo's young son Wolfie, from his previous relationship with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

Sienna, the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, was born at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital on 18 September. At the time a friend of the family exclusively revealed to HELLO! that Sarah was "over the moon" to have a new granddaughter.

Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed their daughter's name two weeks later, announcing on social media: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

It's unlikely that Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father.

