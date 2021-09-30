10 best things to do in autumnal London this October

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Time to pack away summer wardrobe and make way for waterproofs and chunky boots – pumpkin spiced latte season is almost upon us!

If you're ever short of things to do in London, you've come to the right place. Discover HELLO!'s best picks of things to do in the city this October, from discovering London's most beautiful autumnal walks to tucking into the best food and drink the capital has to offer.

Best things to do in London in October on a budget

Autumnal walks in London's parks

There's nothing quite like autumn in the city. Watching the leaves turn from green to golden brown over the weeks of October might not sound like a thrilling activity, but trust us when we say there really is no better way to explore London than on foot.

London is stunning in autumn, and crisp October days can be spent rambling through the city's best parks. Why not try Richmond Park for your chance to spot deer? Or take the family through Regent's park for a glimpse at the animals in London Zoo. Stroll through Kensington Gardens, one of the most glorious royal parks in the capital, or soak up the sunset in Battersea Park at dusk.

BYOB pottery making

We may be out of lockdown, but that doesn't mean you don't have time to start a new hobby. If you're a keen creative, you'll love this 90-minute BYOB pottery workshop in London Bridge. Learn how to throw a potter’s wheel and create miniature pottery of your own – the perfect head start for handmade Christmas gifts. Bring your own booze to make the experience even more fun!

To book your pottery workshop, visit wowcher.co.uk

Best bars and restaurants to visit in London this October

Try the newest Soho offering

Soho's latest food joint is open! Mamma Pastrama, a new offering focused on modern pastrami has landed at 13 Ganton Street. Co-founder and Executive Chef Jay Morjaria has constructed a menu focused on cured meats, using a secret process that combines a blend of proprietary spices and a unique 'rub' technique. Foodies can take their pick of classics such as Big Mamma Melts (smoked chicken, bacon, house pastrami, mustard and pickled onions sandwiched between toasted sourdough) Pastrami & Kimchi Toasties – featuring house pastrami, spicy kimchi slaw and a three-cheese mix - pulled and grilled together in toasted sourdough.

To book your table, visit mammapastrama.co.uk

Indulge in delicious pizza and pasta at Prezzo Islington

There's nothing better than indulging in delicious Italian food, and where better to do it than Prezzo's newest restaurant in Islington? The perfect place to tuck into a delicious pasta al forno, or warm up your Autumn nights with a butter roasted mushroom and mascarpone cheese pizza – Prezzo is the ultimate location for authentic Italian food, affordable prices and guaranteed satisfaction.

When HELLO! visited, the cosy restaurant was teaming with families and friends enjoying colourful cocktails and feasting on Italian classics. It was promising to see just how busy the venue was given its recent opening. We can only imagine it'll soar in popularity once the cold weather kicks in and Londoners will be cosying up indoors in the atmospheric haunt – casual dining at its best.

To book your table, visit www.prezzorestaurants.co.uk

Celebrate London Cocktail Week at Distillery Bankside

Distillery Bankside welcomes guests to sip on their newest cocktails. Tantalise your tastebuds with Spooky Trail, a frightfully good mix of Silent Pool rare citrus gin, Campari, Cocchi di Torino Sweet Vermouth, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, pumpkin treacle, or sip away on Green Yard, a heady mix of Silent Pool rare citrus gin, Spiced Melon, Absinthe, lime, lemon sorbet, and Anna de Cordoniu Blanc de Blanc Cava.

The venue pays homage to the hotel’s heritage by highlighting its gins and local craft beers. Inspired by this history, the bar mixes signature cocktails and uses homemade aromatics, infusions, and bitters to accent the drinks - not one to miss!

To plan your visit, see www.thedistillerybankside.co.uk

Tuck into tapas at Iberica Farringdon

Autumn might be rolling in and the weather getting colder, but that doesn't mean you can't escape to the Mediterranean for an evening as you dine on delicious tapas and Spanish wine at Farringdon's Iberica restaurant.

Iberica promises to take its guests on an inspirational journey through the authentic flavours, spirit and style of their beloved Spanish homeland – and trust us when we say you won't be disappointed. Tuck into artisan cheeses and salty Iberico ham before sinking your teeth into freshly baked bread topped with juicy tomatoes. If you're not already tempted by the tapas, don't miss trying one of their Valencian dry-style paellas, which form a crunchy base during cooking for the perfect bite, before finishing your meal with sugary churros or creamy crème caramel. The friendly staff are always on hand for excellent wine pairings to complement your palette – the ultimate hangout for a laidback date or post-work catch up.

To book a table, visit www.ibericarestaurants.com

Best luxury things to do in London in October

Experience a celebrity treatment at Hannah London

It's no secret that living in London can wreak havoc with your skin. From high levels of pollution to dirt and grime from public transport (not to mention the ongoing mask acne), keeping a clear complexion whilst living in the capital isn't always easy.

Luckily Hannah London's expert facialists are on hand to offer celebrity-approved treatments to keep your skin in check. We love the HydraFacial, a relaxing treatment that promises instant results for radiant, glowy and refined skin. With no downtime and no invasive procedures, the HydaFacial is perfect for combatting acne, fine lines, hyperpigmentation and scarring, leaving you with bright, hydrated and rejuvenated skin - all in just 30 minutes.

To book in for a HydraFacial at Hannah London, visit hannahlondon.com

Afternoon tea for two at Royal Albert Hall

London’s most famous music hall has seen everyone from the royal family to some of Hollywood's biggest stars climb its steps and enjoy the best of London's theatre. If you're fascinated by the Royal Albert Hall's history, you'll love this tour and afternoon tea for two.

There’s a history of tea being taken at the Royal Albert Hall, with the first tea party taking place just over 100 years ago. You can continue that tradition at the Hall’s curved Verdi restaurant, where you’ll indulge in a feast of sweet and savoury treats. You’ll each get to enjoy a selection of finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, desserts, and a pot of refreshing tea. Along with your afternoon tea, you’ll also be able to take a tour of one of the most famous venues in the world as it prepares for the next amazing performance. Journey from the front of the Hall through to the spectacular auditorium, including the view from the Gallery as well as an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Royal Retiring Room.

To book tickets, visit virginexperiencedays.com

Experience the best of London's West End with an overnight stay

The iconic Pretty Women musical has returned to the West End, and will continue to thrill audiences at London's Savoy theatre right through until April 2022.

What better way to escape into Beverley Hills and fall in love as the iconic characters Vivian and Edward take to the London theatre stage, than with an overnight stay at a London hotel? We’ve sourced the best staycation deal currently on offer, which includes a one or two-night stay at a four-star London retreat that’s been recognised for providing only the highest levels of service and tickets to watch Pretty Women – a tempting treat for October half term.

To book your tickets and overnight stay, visit www.wowcher.co.uk

Best alternative things to do in London in October

Work up a sweat at Old Street's new F45 studio

You can always rely on London to provide the very best options for working out, and F45 is no exception. This Australian-born cult workout is rapidly growing in popularity – and it's easy to see why.

F45 is specifically designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance, with trainers helping you work up such a sweat, you can burn up to 820 calories in one 45 minute session. Get your sweat on whilst raising your heart rate to a live DJ, and push yourself to reach your fitness goals. Check out F45's newest studio in Old Street for state of the art equipment and impressive F45 technology.

To check out the new studio, visit f45training.co.uk/oldstreetlondon

