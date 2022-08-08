18 photos that show Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's sweet sisterly bond

In honour of Princess Beatrice's 34th birthday, we take a look into her close bond with her sister, Princess Eugenie. Over the years, and the Queen's granddaughters have often spoken about their incredibly close relationship - which some could say rival the Kardashian sisters!

The siblings, who are only 19 months apart in age, have always been inseparable, with Eugenie proclaiming in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod'. They are my best friends in the world."

Eugenie, who has her own personal Instagram account, regularly shares sweet photos of her and Beatrice from their childhood, as well as previously unseen snaps from their private life. With Eugenie being a new mum to baby August and Beatrice a mother to little Sienna, their children will no doubt also be the best of friends.

June 2022: On day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie tried their hand at plate spinning during the Big Jubilee Lunch organised by Westminster Council for local volunteer and community groups who helped during the pandemic, at Paddington Recreation Ground.

June 2019: The royal sisters twinned in blue for a day at the Royal Ascot. Beatrice donned a pastel lace dress by French label Maje, while Eugenie wore a contrasting turquoise blue and yellow pleated frock by Calvin Klein with a bold button hat. The pair joined the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mike and Zara Tindall on the day.

May 2019: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were pictured arriving at the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May 2019. The pair, who made a surprise appearance alongside their grandmother and cousin Prince Harry, both rocked formal midi dresses and chic Alice bands for the special afternoon.

May 2019: The siblings were spotted in earlier in the month attending a private viewing of the Animal Ball Art Show in support of Elephant Family, a wildlife charity that the pair are huge supporters of. Beatrice's future husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was also snapped at the event, keeping the York sisters company.

October 2018: Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in October 2018 but the standout photo of the whole ceremony was this one of Princess Beatrice helping her newly married sister into an Aston Martin after their reception. Prince Andrew, Jack and Beatrice were all there to help the bride as she exited Royal Lodge!

June 2018: The siblings look extremely regal in this photo on their way to attend day three of Royal Ascot in June 2018. The Princesses were joined by their aunt Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence in the carriage.

March 2018: The pair here are snapped sharing a laugh at the We Day UK at Wembley Arena in March 2018, a charity that works to alleviate the root cause of poverty in nine countries around the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also at the event to celebrate a year of action that transformed communities. We love this photo as it looks like the siblings have forgotten that they are on a stage in front of thousands when they shared this chuckle!

June 2016: Hat's some serious style! Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out for 'Ladies Day' at Royal Ascot.

December 2015: An umbrella for two! Beatrice and Eugenie stuck close together as they made their way into church on Christmas Day.

September 2011: Glittering sisters Eugenie and Beatrice attended an event celebrating Freddie Mercury's 65th birthday.

December 2009: The York ladies made their way to Los Angeles and attended the premiere for Young Victoria at the Grove.

April 2017: The sisters joined their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, at the launch of The Ned, London in coordinating ensembles.

July 2014: The sisters spent a day together while attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London.

June 2012: The sisters coordinated in their satin purple and blue outfits for the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.

June 2012: The princesses supported their grandmother during her first official event of the Diamond Jubilee.

June 2010: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice helped auction off items at the Elephant Parade auction in aid of The Elephant Family at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

March 2011: Eugenie credits both her mother and sister as being her best friends. The trio spent an evening together at the Children in Crisis fundraiser.

January 1995: My how they've grown! Eugenie, Beatrice, Harry and William have always shared a close bond as cousins from childhood. Here, they were playing in the snow during a family trip to Klosters, Switzerland.

