Bitter Frozen Berries with White Chocolate Cream

While Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson are still the biggest food stars in London, Yotam Ottolenghi is winning more fans all the time for his eponymous restaurants and best-selling cookbooks Ottolenghi, Jerusalem and Plenty, in which vegetables are the main attraction. Now Yotam is showing us more with Plenty More, a collection of 150 mouth-watering recipes that aim to change how we cook and eat veggies. – Chris Daniels