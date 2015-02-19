Bitter Frozen Berries with White Chocolate Cream

hellomagazine.com
Tossed, steamed, baked or grilled – give vegetables the star treatment with this lively lineup from London-based chef and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
- 3 oz white chocolate, chips or a block broken into very small pieces
- 1 2/3 cups heavy cream
- 13 ½ oz frozen berries (raspberries, blackberries, black currants and red currants; about 3 cups)
- generous 2½ tbsp Angostura bitters, plus a few extra drops to finish
- 3 tbsp icing sugar
- 6 biscotti or another hard cookie, to serve
INSTRUCTIONS
- First prepare a white chocolate ganache. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Pour 2/3 cup cream into a small saucepan and bring to a boil, making sure it doesn’t spill. Pour the cream over the chocolate and stir until all the chips have melted. Cool before covering the bowl with plastic wrap and chilling it in the fridge for at least 5 hours or overnight. When ready to serve, place the remaining 1 cup cream in a bowl and add the ganache. Whisk together – by hand or with a handheld mixer – until very runny peaks form. Take care not to pass this stage, as the cream will separate if it’s overwhipped.
- Put the frozen berries in a plastic bag, place on a flat surface, and bash a few times with a rolling pin until the berries are roughly crushed. Pour them into a bowl, add the bitters and sugar, stir until the sugar dissolves, and leave to rest for 5 minutes, until the berries are semi-frozen.
- Divide the cream among glass bowls and spoon the berries on top. Alternatively, place the cream in a mixing bowl, add the berries, and swirl through before spooning into individual bowls. Finish with a few drops of the bitters and serve alongside with a cookie.
While Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson are still the biggest food stars in London, Yotam Ottolenghi is winning more fans all the time for his eponymous restaurants and best-selling cookbooks Ottolenghi, Jerusalem and Plenty, in which vegetables are the main attraction. Now Yotam is showing us more with Plenty More, a collection of 150 mouth-watering recipes that aim to change how we cook and eat veggies. – Chris Daniels
