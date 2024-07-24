Patrick Dempsey supports stunning daughter as she announces exciting career move — and it's not acting!

Patrick Dempsey's kids have great parents to look up to, but at least one of them isn't necessarily looking to follow in his footsteps.

The Grey's Anatomy actor has been married to Jillian Fink, who is the make-up artist behind the popular beauty brand Jillian Dempsey, since 1999. In 2002, they became parents for the first time when they welcomed daughter Talula Fyfe, 22, followed by her twin brothers Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick, 17, who were born in 2007.

And while the kids could easily pursue careers in either the entertainment industry or beauty world, for now, the couple's eldest daughter is focused on a culinary career, and her parents couldn't be prouder.

On Tuesday, Patrick took to Instagram and gave his stunning daughter a well-deserved shout-out, in honor of the launch of her newest venture, a culinary platform called Talula's Kitchen.

Talula, who is especially dedicated to the art of the pâtisserie, intends for her new platform to be a destination where fans can not only place orders for some of her baked goods, which include cookies, bundt cakes, crumbles, cakes, and more, but also find some of her tried and true restaurant recommendations in various cities.

In his sweet post, Patrick shared some shots of Talula from a whimsical photoshoot she worked on in honor of her new venture, and he wrote: "So proud and excited to announce @taluladempsey launched her new artwork and is now taking orders at the link on her bio."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sweet news, with Talula herself writing back: "Thanks dad love you," as others followed suit with: "Amazing! Congratulations," and: "Very beautiful and great work. I hope she has fun designing the cakes and good luck. The cakes look really delicious and great. Congratulations," as well as: "She has grown so much. She seems to be a girl who is very dedicated to her work ."

On the Talula's Kitchen website, Talula gave insight into how she developed her passion for baking. "My passion for the art of pastry began when I embarked on a remarkable journey to Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris and London," she shared, adding: "This experience has not only refined my skills, but also ignited a deep love for the world of Patisserie."

© Instagram Talula studied at famed culinary school Le Cordon Bleu

She recalled: "At Le Cordon Bleu, I dedicated myself to mastering the basic and intermediate techniques associated with Patisserie, honing my abilities to create delectable delights that stay true to their origin and are consistent," also sharing that in addition to her studies, she "had the incredible opportunity to work as a pastry cook at Gucci Osteria in Beverly Hills, an establishment adorned with the prestigious Michelin star."

© Getty Patrick and Jillian have been married for 25 years

"This experience challenged and inspired me, pushing me to new heights in the world of pastry. It was here that I had the privilege of working with some of the finest chefs and ingredients all while crafting exquisite desserts that left a lasting impression on discerning palates."

© Getty The Dempsey-Fink family in 2023

Talula went on: "My journey doesn't end there. I am committed to continuously refining my skills and expanding my culinary knowledge. I am currently studying plant-based patisserie in order to better understand this up and coming diet and implement it in my own creations. I am a firm believer that the world of pastry is an ever-evolving art, and I am dedicated to staying at the forefront of it."

"Thank you for joining me on this journey through the world of Patisserie and gastronomy. I hope you find inspiration and delight in my creations and recommendations," she concluded.