Rotisserie Chicken with Ratatouille

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• ½ small eggplant, diced

• 1 small onion, diced

• 1 medium green bell pepper, diced

• 1 medium zucchini, diced

• 6 to 8 white or brown mushrooms, each quartered

• 2 minced garlic cloves

• pinch of dried, crushed chili flakes

• 1 can (14-ounces) diced tomatoes

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1 cup tomato sauce

• ½ cup chicken stock

• ¼ cup chopped fresh basil

• salt and freshly ground black pepper

• ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

• 1 rotisserie chicken, hot, cut into portions

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the olive oil in a wide pot or skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add the eggplant, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, garlic and chili flakes and cook until the mushrooms release their juices and become tender, 7 or 8 minutes. Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce and stock and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, until the vegetables are quite tender, then stir in the basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste and fold in the Parmesan. To serve, divide the ratatouille among 4 wide, shallow bowls. Arrange the chicken on top and serve.

It’s not too early to get your grill on for barbecue season! In addition to giving flavourful new ways to turn store-bought chicken into delicious entrées, The Great Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook by food columnist Eric Akis also explains how to set up your own barbecue rotisserie, prepare chicken for the spit and serve the juicy, tender meat alongside mouth-watering appetizers and side dishes. – CHRIS DANIELS