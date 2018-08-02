You've got to try Mary Berry’s white chocolate and raspberry traybake recipe this weekend We challenge you not to eat it all yourself

When you're looking for something a little bit different to your traditional Victoria Sponge, you can always rely on the undisputed queen of cakes Mary Berry to deliver. Taken from her best-selling cookbook Fast Cakes: Easy Cakes in Minutes, the former Great British Bake Off presenter has shared her mouthwatering recipe for a white chocolate and raspberry traybake that is perfect for treating the whole family with.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30-35 minutes

Serves: 20 pieces

Ingredients:

• 225g baking spread, from the fridge

• 225g caster sugar

• 275g self-raising flour

• 1 level tsp baking powder

• 4 large eggs

• 4 tbsp milk

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• ½ x 7g tub freeze-dried strawberries

• 100g white chocolate, melted

For the topping:

• 100g butter, softened

• 175g icing sugar, sifted

• 2 tbsp milk

• ½ tsp vanilla extract

• ½ x 7g tub freeze-dried strawberries

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Grease a 30 x 23cm/12 wx 9in traybake tin then line with non-stick baking paper.

2. Put all the traybake ingredients, except the freeze-dried strawberries and white chocolate, in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Stir in the freeze-dried strawberries and melted chocolate.

3. Turn into the prepared tin, level the top and bake in the oven for 3035 minutes or until the cake has shrunk a little from the sides of the tin and springs back when pressed in the centre with your fingertips.

4. Leave the cake to cool in the tin.

5. For the topping, put the butter, icing sugar, milk and vanilla in a bowl and whisk until pale and creamy. Spread over the top of the traybake then sprinkle with the strawberries.

RELATED: Mary Berry reveals how to prepare a Victoria Sponge cake in just 5 minutes