All the places students can get free food on A-Level results day Congratulations to everyone who has received their results today!

Getting your A-Level results is a nerve-racking time, and many teenagers up and down the country in the UK are doing just that on Thursday. And to make it a little less stressful, as well as the perfect excuse to celebrate the end of an era and the start of a new one, or commiserate if you didn’t quite make it into your university choice, many popular restaurant chains are giving away free food and drinks – result! From KFC to Pizza Express, we have rounded up all the best places for students to take advantage on 16 August.

Free chicken at KFC

Students are entitled to a free mini fillet snackbox when purchasing any of the Krushem milkshakes, priced at £1.99, on the menu all day on Thursday. All they need to do is download the Colonel's Club app on iTunes or Google Play, and sign up to follow the instructions.

Free chicken for all students recieving their A-Levels on results day

Dough balls at Pizza Express

Who doesn’t love Pizza Express dough balls at the beginning of the meal? Students planning on going out to the popular pizza chain following their A-Level results will be entitled to the popular starter for free. To take advantage of this deal, they will need to sign up for a Pizza Express account on their website, as well as purchase a main meal.

Discount at Biscuiteers

Students can gift their friends, or themselves a tasty biscuit treat following A-Level results day on Thursday. The hand-iced biscuit company Biscuiteers is offering 10% off all their 'well done exam' range on 16 August, which are redeemable with the code CONGRATS at the checkout online.

Students can also get a discount at Biscuiteer

£5 pizza at Franco Manca

The popular artisan pizza chain is offering all students who received their A-Levels on Thursday any pizza on their menu for just £5. All they need to do is show proof of their results before they feast.

Free milkshake or mocktail at TGI Fridays

If students are going to TGI Fridays to mark A-Level results day, they will be entitled to a free milkshake or mocktail – all of which are very Instagramable too! Students will need to use the code word 'Shakeit' to a member of staff at the restaurant, as well as order a main meal.

A trip to Nando's is also on the cards

¼ chicken at Nando's

Nando's is a popular place to celebrate results day, and students are able to claim a free ¼ chicken or halloumi sticks by showing their ID, results and spending up to £7 in the restaurant.