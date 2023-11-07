12 best advent calendars for foodies – from gourmet cheese, crisps, chilli and marshmallows

Food fans know that Christmas is the best time of year – there are so many mouth-watering treats to be had. Well bon vivants will be pleased to know that you don’t have to wait 'til the big day to indulge, thanks to the amazing range of decadent food advent calendars available.
You can get an advent calendar totally devoted to cheese, and there are options featuring gourmet popcorn and marshmallows. And then there’s Fortnum & Mason's stellar offering… We’ve gathered together the best, so keep scrolling and make your choice for a delicious festive countdown.
Best food advent calendars 2023 at a glance
Best food advent calendar for men 2023: Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Mega Advent Calendar, £22.50 - A mini bag of deliciously flavoured pork scratchings to count down to Christmas
Best luxury food advent calendar 2023: Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar, £200 - It features tea and coffee, confectionery and biscuits, preserves and condiments, with highlights including Pistachio & Clotted Cream Biscuits, Cognac Butter and a quarter Champagne Bottle.
Best food advent calendar 2023 for spice fans: 24 Days Chilli Sauce Advent Calendar, £14.99 - Spice up December with 24 sachets of hot sauce, from mild to extra fiery.
Best food advent calendar 2023 for jam lovers: Mrs Bridges Preserves Advent Calendar – with jams, marmalades and curds, £34.99 - 24 preserves in a range of unique flavours, from pink grapefruit to lemon curd and pineapple and ginger.
Best food advent calendar 2023 for cheese fanatics: Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar, £9 - 24 individually wrapped mini cheeses in mouth-watering flavours including Jarlsberg, Applewood, Mexicana and even Wensleydale and Gingerbread!
Gourmet marzipan and praline advent food calendar for 2023: Niederegger Marzipan Mini Wichtelwerkstatt Advent Calendar, £7.19 - jam-packed with marzipan, truffles, pralines, and more often than not has more than one treat per window!
Best food advent calendar 2023 for peanut butter lovers: Pip and Nut's Chocolate Nut Butter Cup Advent Calendar, £22.49 - 24 individually wrapped (full-size) dark chocolate nut butter cups to enjoy in the run-up to Xmas.
Best food advent calendar for retro sweets lovers in 2023: Swizzels Sweets Gifts Advent Calendar, £12.99 - Refreshers, Drumstick Squashies, Parma Violets, Fizzlers, Love hearts, Drumsticks... all your childhood faves!
Best food advent calendar for licorice lovers in 2023: LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW Liquorice Advent Calendar, £50 - Luxury confectionery lovers rejoice - you get 24 sweet delights featuring gourmet Scandinavian licorice.
Best food advent calendar 2023 for popcorn aficionados: Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar, £30 - You get 24 bags of Joe & Seph's award-winning popcorn in 19 different flavours
Gourmet marshmallow food advent calendar for 2023: The Naked Marshmallow Gourmet Advent Calendar, £17.99 - A total of 25 hand-made marshmallows to enjoy in 12 different flavours, including Vanilla Bean, Candy Floss and Cookies & Cream.
How we chose the best food advent calendars
- Variety: Whether you love cheese, crisps or spices, I've chosen a variety of options, including some unique flavours, too.
- Price: I've selected a range of price points for every budget, ranging from affordable to luxury.
- Trusted brands: Where we weren't able to personally test any of the advent calendars in the list, I've taken into consideration the brands that are trusted by the HELLO! team.
The best food advent calendars to shop for 2023
Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar
Best luxury food advent calendar 2023
If money is no object, then this is the one for true gourmands. There really is no better way to countdown to Christmas than with a luxury food advent calendar from Fortnum & Mason each day, up until and including 25 December. There is a bit of everything, from tea and coffee to confectionary and biscuits, preserves and condiments, with highlights including Pistachio & Clotted Cream Biscuits, Cognac Butter and a quarter Champagne Bottle. Heavenly!
Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar
Best food advent calendar 2023 for cheese fanatics
Welcome to cheese heaven! This food advent calendar from Ilchester features 24 individually wrapped mini cheeses in mouth-watering flavours including Jarlsberg, Applewood, Mexicana and even Wensleydale and Gingerbread! It's made to fit perfectly in your fridge door.
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Mega Advent Calendar
Best food advent calendar 2023 for him
Behind each of the 24 windows in this foodie advent calendar, you’ll find a mini bag of deliciously flavoured pork scratchings – from Perfectly Salted to Marvellous Maple and even Pigs in Blankets. All so tangy and moreish – possibly the winner of the 'advent calendar we never knew existed but want immediately’ award.
Hot Sauce Advent Calendar 2023 - 24 Days of Chilli Sauce
Best food calendar 2023 for hot food lovers
Do you know someone who likes it hot when it comes to their food and can’t get enough of chilli? This food advent calendar comes with 24 sachets of hot sauce, from mild to extra fiery, so it's definitely one to spice up December.
Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar
Best food advent calendar 2023 for popcorn aficionados
Popcorn never tasted so good, seriously. Joe & Seph’s food advent calender offering contains 24 bags of their award-winning popcorn in 19 different flavours, with highlights including Banoffee Pie, Caramel & White Chocolate and Toffee Apple and Cinamon. Oh, and they save the best till last – the milk chocolate popcorn bites are the treat behind door 24.
The Naked Marshmallow Gourmet Advent Calendar
Gourmet marshmallow advent calendar for 2023
The gourmet marshmallow advent calendar is back with 25 hand-made marshmallows to enjoy. There are 12 different flavours, including Vanilla Bean, Candy Floss and Cookies & Cream. There’s an extra treat on Christmas day – a milk chocolate enrobed vanilla marshmallow bar made using yummy Belgian milk chocolate.
Just Spices Small Advent Calendar
Spices advent calendar 2023
Whether you're a spice connoisseur or want to be introduced to new flavours, the Just Spices advent calendar is the perfect way to level up your meals. There are 23 mini spice sachets included with a full-size version on Christmas Eve, with a variety of flavours for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A great way to inspire new meals, some of the flavours include avocado topping to banana bread seasoning and more.
Mrs Bridges Preserves Advent Calendar – with jams, marmalades and curds
Best food advent calendar 2023 for jam lovers
If you're a fan of preserves then you'll be in heaven with this food advent calendar. The Mrs Bridges Preserves calendar comes with 24 preserves in a range of unique flavours, from pink grapefruit to lemon curd and pineapple and ginger. Whether you're spreading on your toast or an afternoon scone, the preserves are the perfect daily treat - with an extra special champagne surprise on Christmas Eve.
Niederegger Marzipan Mini Wichtelwerkstatt Advent Calendar
Gourmet marzipan and praline advent food calendar for 2023
This beautiful Santa illustration calendar comes jam-packed with marzipan, truffles, pralines, and more often than not has more than one treat per window! Niederegger marzipan is made in Germany, from 100% finest marzipan paste, made using traditional roasting cauldrons and with production supervised by a master confectioner, so it's definitely an advent calendar for foodies.
Pip and Nut's Chocolate Nut Butter Cup Advent Calendar
Best food advent calendar 2023 for peanut butter lovers
Pip & Nut's advent calendar is filled with 24 individually wrapped (full-size) dark chocolate nut butter cups. As well as being vegan and sustainably sourced, they contain no palm oil or gluten and the chocolate isof the ethical single-origin type, sourced from family-run Luker Chocolate in Colombia.
Paxton & Whitfield Artisan Cheese Advent Calendar
Artisan Cheese Advent Calendar for 2023
This one really is for the foodies! If you're a cheese lover looking to treat yourself throughout December (why not?) then this Artisan cheese advent calendar is the one. Coming in three separate parcels throughout the month to ensure the freshest quality, the set comes with 24 individually hand-cut and wrapped cheeses to enjoy.
Swizzels Sweets Gifts Advent Calendar
Best food calendar for retro sweets lovers in 2023
This bargainous sweets advent calendar is packed with some of the classics you will no doubt remember from your childhood. Refreshers, Drumstick Squashies, Parma Violets, Fizzlers, Love hearts, Drumsticks... ring any bells?
LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW - Liquorice Advent Calendar 2023
Best food calendar for licorice lovers in 2023
This is an advent calendar for those who love luxury confectionery. You get 24 sweet delights featuring gourmet Scandinavian licorice. With a sleek new design, inspired by the long-standing Danish tradition of weaving Christmas hearts., this is a stylish and delicious advent calendar for foodies. It’s back with improved packaging too - it’s been reduced to just a few grams of plastic and the packaging is made of 75% recycled, FSC-certified gray cardboard.
Pringles Crisps Advent Calendar 2023 - 12 Days of Christmas Advent 12
Pringles crisps advent calendar for 2023
Yes, you can even get a crisps advent calendar! Pringles have thrown its hat into the ring with its 12-day advent calendar for savoury fans, there are four different flavours to open, with a different tub each day.
Walkers Shortbread Advent Calendar
Shortbread biscuits food advent calendar 2023
If you're a biscuit lover, you need the Walkers advent calendar. Filled with pure butter shortbread fingers, you can sit back and enjoy a cuppa and a biscuit as you count down to the big day.