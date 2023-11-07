12 best advent calendars for foodies – from gourmet cheese, crisps, chilli and marshmallows

Best food advent calendar for men 2023: Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Mega Advent Calendar, £22.50 - A mini bag of deliciously flavoured pork scratchings to count down to Christmas

Best luxury food advent calendar 2023: Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar, £200 - It features tea and coffee, confectionery and biscuits, preserves and condiments, with highlights including Pistachio & Clotted Cream Biscuits, Cognac Butter and a quarter Champagne Bottle.

Best food advent calendar 2023 for spice fans: 24 Days Chilli Sauce Advent Calendar, £14.99 - Spice up December with 24 sachets of hot sauce, from mild to extra fiery.

Best food advent calendar 2023 for jam lovers: Mrs Bridges Preserves Advent Calendar – with jams, marmalades and curds, £34.99 - 24 preserves in a range of unique flavours, from pink grapefruit to lemon curd and pineapple and ginger.

Best food advent calendar 2023 for cheese fanatics: Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar, £9 - 24 individually wrapped mini cheeses in mouth-watering flavours including Jarlsberg, Applewood, Mexicana and even Wensleydale and Gingerbread!

Gourmet marzipan and praline advent food calendar for 2023: Niederegger Marzipan Mini Wichtelwerkstatt Advent Calendar, £7.19 - jam-packed with marzipan, truffles, pralines, and more often than not has more than one treat per window!

Best food advent calendar 2023 for peanut butter lovers: Pip and Nut's Chocolate Nut Butter Cup Advent Calendar, £22.49 - 24 individually wrapped (full-size) dark chocolate nut butter cups to enjoy in the run-up to Xmas.

Best food advent calendar for retro sweets lovers in 2023: Swizzels Sweets Gifts Advent Calendar, £12.99 - Refreshers, Drumstick Squashies, Parma Violets, Fizzlers, Love hearts, Drumsticks... all your childhood faves!

Best food advent calendar for licorice lovers in 2023: LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW Liquorice Advent Calendar, £50 - Luxury confectionery lovers rejoice - you get 24 sweet delights featuring gourmet Scandinavian licorice.

Best food advent calendar 2023 for popcorn aficionados: Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar, £30 - You get 24 bags of Joe & Seph's award-winning popcorn in 19 different flavours

Gourmet marshmallow food advent calendar for 2023: The Naked Marshmallow Gourmet Advent Calendar, £17.99 - A total of 25 hand-made marshmallows to enjoy in 12 different flavours, including Vanilla Bean, Candy Floss and Cookies & Cream.