Patrick Mahomes reveals what his and Travis Kelce's swanky steakhouse will really be like – and the prices

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce may live glitzy lifestyles as Kansas City and the NFL's reigning champs, but they're not about exclusivity when it comes to their next joint venture.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and tight-end announced that in partnership with hospitality group Noble 33, they're opening their own steakhouse, Prime 1587, in their team's home base of Kansas City.

And while classic steakhouses might typically imply high-ticket menu items, the two have maintained their commitment to making sure their new spot is accessible to all of their fans and beyond.

Patrick, during a press conference during the NFL's 101 Awards, which are held in Kansas City, shared insight into what customers might expect to see – and pay – while dining at Prime 1587.

"All honesty though," he said in a video from Fox 4 Kansas City, "We don't want to make it too upscale, too high-priced that not everybody can go."

"So we're going to make it a place where hopefully Kansas City can call it home, and that everybody can be there and really enjoy it."

Patrick also noted: "Me and Travis have been working on that for awhile. We're always together. We're always at these restaurants, and we have a love for bringing people together," adding: "We're going to do whatever we can to continue to bring people together and what better place than Kansas City."

Prime 1587, the 1587 being a combination of Patrick and Travis' jersey numbers, will be inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel, off of Main Street, and about a 15-minute drive from Arrowhead, the Chiefs' home stadium.

© Getty The steakhouse's name is a nod to the duo's jersey numbers

Though it's not set to open until early 2025, once it is, diners will get to experience a massive, 10,000 square-foot space spanning two floors including several private dining rooms, and menu items that'll make subtle nods to the duo's lengthy football career.

"We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own Kansas City," Travis said in a statement when announcing the new venture earlier this month.

© Getty Travis joined the Chiefs in 2013, and Patrick did so in 2017

The two follow a long line of athletes who have opened their own restaurants or bars; David Beckham previously owned a pub in Notting Hill, former Broncos quarterback John Elway owns several popular steakhouses in Colorado, Lewis Hamilton opened plant-based burger shop Neat in Nolita last year, Peyton Manning owns a restaurant in Tennessee, and Andy Murray transformed a Scotland Victorian mansion into a 5-star hotel, to name a few.

Moreover, in celebrity world, Robert De Niro famously co-founded the Nobu brand with renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa, first with Nobu in TriBeCa in 1994 to now over 50 restaurants across the globe, plus Michael Imperioli, Pete Davidson, Nicholas Braun, Bad Bunny, Blake Shelton, and Olivia Culpo are among other celebrities to have also launched their own hospitality ventures.

