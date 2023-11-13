I had dinner at David and Victoria Beckham's New York date-night restaurant - here's why you should visit

When Victoria Beckham made headlines on a romantic date night with husband David Beckham in New York, my first thought was about her outfit. Victoria's usual neutral tones went out the window with her eye-catching red satin midi-dress, and her unexpected addition of black fishnet tights had the fashionistas in our office in a spin.

But once I'd processed her outfit, my mind wandered to the venue of her date with David (who looked pretty good himself on his night out in the Big Apple). The couple's restaurant of choice was Fasano - a new one to me. And since I was heading to New York myself just a few days later, I decided I simply had to check it out.

Fasano is an upscale Italian restaurant located in the heart of New York's Midtown district, just off Park Avenue. The moment I entered the dining room it was clear to me why the Beckhams had chosen this spot for a quiet romantic meal; the restaurant is the perfect mix of elegance and privacy - maybe Victoria knew the whole room was decked out in muted tones, with dim lighting. Her red dress would have stood out to perfection.

The high-profile duo, who value their privacy, especially at this time when the content of their Netflix documentary was just coming out in the media, wouldn't have had to worry about being bothered by inquisitive diners. There are discrete rattan screens between tables and diners are spaced out very generously, it really feels like you have all the privacy even the Beckhams could need.

Dinner was, as you would expect, delicious. The Bluefin Tuna Tartare, so delicate and fresh, served with thinly-sliced radish and croutons. The Arugula Salad equally light and delectable, and the Burrata just as good as it sounds. We sipped cocktails with our antipasti, and moved onto wine recommended by the superb sommelier for our mains.

The attention from staff was really second to none and we got some fantastic recommendations from them all. I wasn't sure what Victoria would have chosen - and of course the staff wouldn't let on! But I know she's a lover of fish so I went for the Sea Bass - a good call.

However the more classic Italian favourites also got thumbs up from my fellow diners (the short rib risotto in particular). We didn't really have room for dessert but certainly didn't regret sharing a Tiramisu!

The set menu comes in at $135 for three courses, which for a very special and romantic night out is definitely worth it. And what about the chance of rubbing shoulders with the Beckhams? This restaurant, unassuming from the outside, feels like a secret discovery for those in the know.

Thankfully for us, the photographers who found the Beckhams on the doorstep let us in on the secret. I'll be returning.