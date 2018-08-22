Gordon Ramsay reveals exciting family news regarding one of his children This is so sweet!

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are the proud parents of four children, who have been celebrating their own achievements over the summer. While their 18-year-old twins recently picked up their A-Level results, which saw them both get into the universities they wanted, the couple's youngest daughter Matilda, has launched her own limited edition merchandise! The budding chef, who is known by her family and friends as Tilly, has a range of rucksacks available to buy at Heathrow Airport, which follow on from her popular CBBC cooking show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, proud dad Gordon shared a photo of Tilly modelling the bag design." Looking good Tills ! Limited edition Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch backpacks only at @gordonramsayplanefood Gx #terminal5@heathrow_airport," he wrote in the caption. Comments soon came in from fans, with one writing: "Go Matlida!" while another said: "Your children are a delight a testament to you and your wonderful wife x."

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly with her new backpack range

Gordon and Tilly are going to be spending a lot of time together over the next few weeks. Last month, the Hell's Kitchen star announced that he has joined forces with his daughter, seeing them launch a new project with This Morning to encourage youngsters to learn how to cook. Called Big Chef, Little Chef, the series will see Gordon and Tilly travel around the UK to host cooking masterclasses with children who have been nominated by their parents or families.

Gordon and Tilly will be working together in a new project

In June, meanwhile, Tilly celebrated completing her GCSEs. The budding chef shared her excitement on her Instagram account, posting a picture of her and her dog in the car, captioning it "GCSEs done" accompanied by love heart emojis and a smiley face. Tilly's older sister Holly also congratulated her, sharing a sweet throwback photo of the teenager as a little girl, and writing besides it: "So, so proud of you princess! Congratulations on finishing your GCSEs".

