Ruth Langsford breaks her healthy diet for this weekend treat

Ruth Langsford let her diet slip over the weekend for one indulgence - a fry up! The This Morning host, who has been detailing her health kick on social media, shared a video as she prepared brunch on Sunday, with bacon, sausages, two fried eggs, grilled tomatoes and a slice of white toast.

"Yes please!" Ruth captioned the video, which showed her plate before she tucked into the meal. It was a far cry from some of the other more nutritious meals the Loose Women star has showcased on her Instagram Stories in recent weeks, having shared recipe videos for everything from green pesto to lamb stew. They've proven so popular that some fans have even called for Ruth to launch her own cookery show.

Ruth Langsford prepared a fry up on Sunday

As well as following a healthy diet, Ruth has been focused on keeping fit, after admitting that the menopause affected her ability to lose weight. The Loose Women star has been doing circuit training with a personal trainer, and shared videos of their workouts on Instagram.

Ruth's motivational clips were shared after she gave some advice about body confidence in a chat about weight struggles on This Morning. During the show, one caller revealed that the menopause had made it harder for her to lose weight.

Ruth has been sharing lots of food videos and recipes on social media

Sympathising, Ruth said: "Oh I know that feeling!" The star then went on to say that she was currently going through the menopause, but that she wasn’t going to let it get her down. "It completely affects my ability to lose weight," she said. "I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best." The star then added: "As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight. Jessica, enjoy your life, I'm sure you look great."

