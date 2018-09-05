Ruth Langsford's fans call for her to launch a cooking show as she shares another homemade recipe Will you give Ruth's recipe a try?

Ruth Langsford is turning into quite the celebrity chef! The This Morning presenter has shared another homemade recipe with her fans on social media, prompting calls for her to launch her own cookery series.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the 58-year-old shared a series of videos explaining how to make her green pesto, which can be served with pasta or used to flavour meat, chicken and fish. "Toast some pine nuts…add them to some basil… trying NOT to spill them! Parmesan Cheese…two cloves of garlic…olive oil… and blitz! And hey Pesto!!" Ruth captioned the series of clips.

Ruth Langsford has been sharing healthy recipes on Instagram

Ruth has been keeping fans updated with details of the healthy meals she prepares for herself and husband Eamonn Holmes, showing a clip of their "Monday night fry up" on Twitter earlier this week. And the clips are proving inspiring to fans, with one asking on the social media site: "When is the cookery show starting, think it would be great if you do one."

As well as following a healthy diet, Ruth has been focused on keeping fit, after admitting that the menopause affected her ability to lose weight. The Loose Women star has been doing circuit training with a personal trainer, and shared videos of their workouts on Instagram.

Ruth's motivational clips were shared only hours after she gave some advice about body confidence in a chat about weight struggles on This Morning. During the show, one caller revealed that the menopause had made it harder for her to lose weight.

Sympathising, Ruth said: "Oh I know that feeling!" The star then went on to say that she was currently going through the menopause, but that she wasn’t going to let it get her down. "It completely affects my ability to lose weight," she said. "I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best." The star then added: "As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight. Jessica, enjoy your life, I'm sure you look great."

