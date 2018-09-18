Watch Gordon Ramsay embarrass daughter Tilly in amusing This Morning clip The teenager was not amused!

He may be a celebrity chef with Michelin stars and a number of hit TV shows to his name, but to his family Gordon Ramsay can still be just like any other embarrassing dad. The Hell's Kitchen star succeeded in embarrassing his daughter Tilly by showing off his dance moves in a video filmed for their This Morning cooking segment, Big Chef Little Chef, shared on Tuesday.

The father-daughter duo, who share a passion for cooking, were speaking about the importance of learning to cook at school, with Tilly agreeing that teenagers should be taught the basics. "I think all schools should try and do cooking lessons because it really helps and it's something you're gonna need," she said.

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly have their own cooking segment on This Morning

Gordon added: "You learn to eat healthy, you learn to look after yourself, and it makes you a little bit more independent. All your mates will want to come round so you can have dinner parties." But Tilly didn't agree with everything her dad said, responding: "Hmm, not really, no, because we don't really have dinner parties at age 16."

Further winding his daughter up, the Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares star asked: "Don't you do dinner parties before going to the disco?" An embarrassed Tilly was forced to explain that she goes to parties not discos, prompting her dad to show off some of his best dance moves. "No…stop," the teenager said, while shielding her eyes.

See Gordon embarrass his daughter in this video

Gordon and Tilly have joined forces for their This Morning segment, in which they host cooking masterclasses with children who have been nominated by their parents or families. While she may not rate her dad's dancing skills, it appears that 16-year-old Tilly has developed a passion for cooking from her father. She even has her own CBBC TV show - Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch - which focuses on her and her famous family during their summer holidays in LA, all while Tilly cooks up her favourite recipes for them to enjoy. The talented teen also released a cookbook – Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly's Kitchen Takeover – in 2017.

