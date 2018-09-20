How Meghan Markle predicted her first big project would be a cookbook 3 years ago The Duchess has always had a passion for food

The Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans when she announced her first major solo project as a royal on Monday - the release of a cookbook to support the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. But it seems she has long had aspirations to release a cookbook, and even predicted that she would as long as three years ago.

In a recently-resurfaced interview with Bay Street Bull from autumn 2015, Meghan spoke about the lifestyle blog she used to run, The Tig, and how she wanted it to advance beyond the online platform into a brand.

Meghan predicted she would release a cookbook in 2015

"There is a vision, and it's a big one," she said of her blog. "I see it evolving into an international brand with many different iterations. But I just want to grow the team and certainly see it become even more impactful. Who knows, I wouldn't be surprised if you saw a Tig cookbook or travel collaboration down the road. The opportunities are endless."

Of course, Meghan closed the blog when her relationship with Prince Harry became more serious, but she is still finding ways to channel her passions through charitable work as a member of the royal family. Writing of her work with the Hubb Community Kitchen, which she first visited in January 2018, the Duchess said in the foreword of the book: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together."

She added: "Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to… Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."

The book supports the Hubb Community Kitchen

It is a project Meghan is evidently proud of, having thought of the idea herself, and it emerged on Thursday that she had sent copies to some of her closest friends to try, including Serena Williams. The tennis champion revealed on Thursday that her copy arrived in the post as she took to Instagram Stories to show it off.

Flicking through the hardback, Serena said: "This book is called Together. It's a community cookbook that the Duchess of Sussex just put out today. It's already number one on Amazon. And I just got my copy straight from Kensington Palace. I couldn't be more proud of Meghan." She added: "I really encourage you all to grab this book. It has wonderful recipes from all women, from all backgrounds coming together and just doing something and cooking. Oh, and it's for a good cause." Pointing to one delicious-looking recipe, the tennis ace added: "Ooh, I think I'm going to make that."

