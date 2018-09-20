Meghan Markle personally sent her cookbook to her closest friends – watch video Serena Williams shared a sweet video on Instagram

Royal watchers and culinary fans have been rushing to buy a new cookbook supported by the Duchess of Sussex, Together: Our Community Cookbook. But it appears a lucky few have already bagged their own copies delivered straight from Kensington Palace. Meghan's close friend Serena Williams has revealed that her copy arrived in the post as she took to Instagram Stories to show it off.

Flicking through the hardback, Serena said: "This book is called Together. It's a community cookbook that the Duchess of Sussex just put out today. It's already number one on Amazon. And I just got my copy straight from Kensington Palace. I couldn't be more proud of Meghan." She added: "I really encourage you all to grab this book. It has wonderful recipes from all women, from all backgrounds coming together and just doing something and cooking. Oh, and it's for a good cause." Pointing to one delicious-looking recipe, the tennis ace added: "Ooh, I think I'm going to make that."

Serena Williams received her copy from Kensington Palace:

The Duchess of Sussex wrote the foreword for the book, which is being supported by Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan's The Royal Foundation. It showcases over 50 recipes from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, written by women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire last year.

Meghan wrote: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to… Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."

Meghan wrote the foreword for the new cookbook

The Duchess first visited the kitchen in January 2018 and has been making regular private visits since. Meghan is known for being a foodie; she even incorporated her love of cooking and eating into her TV show Suits when she asked for her character Rachel Zane to be a foodie. Prior to joining the royal family, Meghan also wrote about her passion for cooking in her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

She has been making private visits to the kitchen since January

Previously speaking to Bay Street Bull, she revealed her dream for The Tig to be made into a cookbook. "There is a vision, and it's a big one," she said of her blog. "I see it evolving into an international brand with many different iterations. But I just want to grow the team and certainly see it become even more impactful. Who knows, I wouldn't be surprised if you saw a Tig cookbook or travel collaboration down the road. The opportunities are endless."

