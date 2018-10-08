How Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding cake will compare to Prince Harry and Meghan’s See what Eugenie’s guests will tuck into at the royal wedding

Just like Prince Harry and Meghan before them, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have eschewed tradition when it comes to choosing their royal wedding cake. The couple, who will marry at Windsor on Friday 12 October, have opted for an unusual red velvet and chocolate cake, which has been described by Kensington Palace as "a traditional cake, with a modern feel".

The cake will be baked by London cake designer Sophie Cabot, who has had her own design company since 2014. Eugenie first heard about and experienced Sophie’s skills via her father, The Duke of York, whose Pitch@Palace programme employed Sophie to supply decorated bespoke biscuits for their events.

Princess Eugenie and Jack have enlisted Sophie Cabot to make their wedding cake

Princess Eugenie and Jack’s wedding cake will have an autumnal feel, and will be decorated with ivy, giving a nod to the couple’s new home, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace. This personal touch is similar to how Prince Harry and Meghan chose their own wedding cake, which used seasonal ingredients and the bride’s favourite flowers to create a striking lemon and elderflower confection that was presented on a unique structure.

RELATED: See Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘non-traditional’ wedding cake

And it appears Princess Eugenie and her husband-to-be have been as hands on in the decision-making process as Prince Harry and Meghan were. The couple’s chosen cake designer, Sophie Cabot, said it had been "lovely" to work alongside the pair in recent months. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan worked closely with Claire Ptak in designing their own "non-traditional cake", which also gave a subtle nod not only to their personal tastes, but also to their family, with many of the ingredients used taken from the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Prince Harry and Meghan served a seasonal lemon and elderflower cake

It was announced on Saturday that guests at Friday’s royal wedding will tuck into slices of the hand-painted red velvet and chocolate cake, with their cake designer Sophie saying she was "incredibly excited" about working on the unique confection. "It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day," Sophie added in a statement to HELLO!.

GALLERY: All the details you need to know about Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.