Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding cake designer Sophie Cabot has unveiled the final creation - and it is even more beautiful than we imagined. The baker worked incredibly hard on creating their red velvet and chocolate cake before the big day – starting some three months in advance! While Sophie began baking the five-tier confection in Buckingham Palace’s kitchens on Wednesday, she first started creating the sugar work decorations back in July.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sophie said she felt "very honoured" to have been given the task, and also opened up about her meetings with Eugenie and Jack at the beginning of the summer. "The couple were very relaxed, very comfortable. I got the feeling the cake was something they were very excited about. It was a fun meeting as well because I don't think it's every day you have a meeting about cake and you get to try cake."

Sophie Cabot has been working on decorations for the royal wedding cake since July

The cake will consist of three tiers of red velvet and two of chocolate sponge cake covered with butter cream, white icing and decorated with sugar work with an autumnal theme. It will require up to 400 eggs, at least 53 packs of unsalted butter, 15 kilograms of organic self-raising flour, and 20 kilos of sugar to make the huge cake. Other ingredients include vanilla essence, vanilla bean paste and red food colouring to give the cake its distinctive hue.

The cake designer worked in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace

Sophie said about the couple: "They were very excited about having red velvet, during the tastings red velvet and chocolate came out top. It's a lovely thing to have at this time of year as well - it's a nice rich cake. Not one cake is ever the same and this was extra because of the time of year and they wanted to keep it so seasonal - it was a real joy."

Eugenie first heard about and experienced Sophie’s skills via her father, The Duke of York, whose Pitch@Palace programme employed Sophie to supply decorated bespoke biscuits for their events. Sophie’s particular skills are sugar-flowers (Eugenie and Jack’s cake will be covered in ivy), and she uses her hand-painting techniques to create unique cakes which are literally a work of art.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's engagement annoucement

