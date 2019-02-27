Jamie Oliver shares exciting news with his fans Well done Jamie!

Jamie Oliver has had a very good start to the week, and he couldn’t wait to tell his social media followers about it. The TV chef – who launched the #AdEnough campaign in April in a bid to stop junk food ads being aimed at children – has most recently got the support of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. In a lengthy post, Jamie wrote: "Today @mayorofldn @Sadiq has ended ads for junk food across all London's buses and tubes. It's a brilliant and ground-breaking move! As Mayor, Sadiq represents almost two million children across 32 boroughs and 3000 schools. A huge number of those kids use buses and the tube line to cross the capital every day, so this is an amazing leap forward for the health of millions of children who live in, or visit, London. Good work Sadiq, this is the start of something bigger!! #AdEnough."

Jamie Oliver's campaign has the Mayor of London's backing

The dad-of-five has been an advocate for children's healthy eating throughout his career, and famously stopped Turkey Twizzlers being served on school menus after visiting school canteens on Channel 4's Jamie's School Dinners. Jamie has had the backing of many celebrity parents for the #AdEnough movement, including Fearne Cotton, Amanda Holden and Paloma Faith. When he launched the campaign, Jamie shared a photo of his three youngest children, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River, covering their eyes, which prompted supporters to take photos of themselves or their children doing the same.

MORE: Prince Harry's very emotional engagement revealed

Jamie's three youngest children supporting their dad's campaign

Jamie has had a busy few days working in Australia. He is currently in Brisbane, and visited his Jamie's Italian branch over there, surprising the staff in the process. The celebrity chef shared a video of them all trying out the new menu which had been launched over there.

READ: Olivia Colman's REAL name has been revealed

During his time Down Under, Jamie has also been able to catch up with a very special old friend. The doting dad shared a photo of himself with chef Ben O'Donoghue, who he used to cook with during his time on TV programme River Café, and acted as his best man at his wedding to Jools Oliver. In the photo's caption, Jamie wrote: "Caught up with my mate @thebenodonoghue in Brisbane with his wonderful wife Dee, so nice to see old friends me and ben used to cook together at the River Cafe back in the 90’s and was my best man at my wedding 18 years ago - how time flys ... thanks for coming by guys."

Loading the player...

Jamie Oliver opens his smallest eaterie

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.