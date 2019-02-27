Prince Harry's very emotional engagement revealed This will be incredibly moving, no doubt

Prince Harry is set to attend a very emotional engagement in Birmingham on Monday. The Duke will pay tribute and officially open a memorial to the 31 British victims of two terrorist attacks in Tunisia in 2015, Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday evening. The sculpture will commemorate the 30 killed in the Sousse attack at a popular coastal holiday resort in 2015, as well as one UK national who died in an attack at the Bardo Museum in Tunis earlier the same year. Called Infinite Wave, it will overlook a lake in Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park and comprise 31 individual streams.

Harry attended a service in memory of the victims in 2016

A number of the victims had links to the Midlands, including 70-year-old former Birmingham City footballer Denis Thwaites and his wife Elaine, 69. Harry will attend a ceremony to officially open the memorial on March 4, and attend a reception where he will meet some of the families of those affected. The Prince memorably gave a reading at a service for the victims in 2016, at Westminster Abbey in London.

As part of his visit to Birmingham, he will also visit The Scar Free Foundation Centre for Conflict Wound Research at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The centre aims to minimise the psychological and physical impact of scarring among armed forces personnel and civilians wounded in terrorist attacks, and was funded in part by the Royal Foundation.

An artist's impression, issued by George King Architects, of the memorial to 31 British victims of two terrorist attacks in Tunisia. Image: Press Association

William, Harry, Kate and Meghan's organisation gave funding to the CASEVAC Club, which helped to set up the centre and aims to provide wounded personnel with a close-knit, supportive community and assist in the advancement of treatments. No doubt it is a cause that is extremely important to Harry, who has dedicated a lot of his time to supporting the armed forces and injured veterans. Wife Meghan won't be joining him for the visit, and is thought to be preparing for her maternity leave ahead of welcoming their royal baby in the spring.

