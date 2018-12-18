WATCH: Recreate Jamie Oliver's favourite Christmas cocktail Tis' the season to be jolly!

Say cheers to the holiday season with this classic Negroni! Jamie Oliver has shown our lovely readers at HELLO! how you can create his favourite Christmas tipple. "This is a really good, delicious, elegant cocktail. And for me, the cocktail of the moment is a Negroni. It's an absolute classic, using three different boozes," he explains. On why he's picked this as his cocktail for the festive season, the celebrity chef added: "It's delicious. Loads of flavour. There's an amount of alcohol in there so it's going to kick the party off nicely, and just being realistic about that it's a nice sharpener, it gets you going. If people come to an event and they're a bit nervous or a bit miserable, a bit boring - little sip, sip! Delicious."

What you need:

Vermouth Rosso 20ml

Campari 20ml

Gin 20ml

1 orange

5 whole peppercorns or 1 cinnamon stick

Method:

1. Simply mix the gin, vermouth and Campari (all in equal quantities) with the peppercorns.

2. Optional: You can leave the concoction overnight to let the flavours infuse, leaving you with a light, sweet taste to your cocktail.

3. Stir into a glass of ice and add a nice slice of orange to garnish – you can also add a cinnamon stick or a bay leaf

4. To finish, take a little bit of Clementine zest - twist it. Get all those natural oils out. You can rub it around the edge of the glass because that's the first impression, the smell…

