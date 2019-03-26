The Mexican food that Prince Charles just refused to eat The royal had a very good reason though...

Prince Charles is having the best time in Cuba with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and on Monday, the royals enjoyed a visit to old Havana. Looking super-cool and relaxed, the pair soaked up the culture on a walkabout and enjoyed the delights of the old town. Charles, 70, was offered some Churros, but declined to have any! Passing up the opportunity to try the sweet deep-fried street food made from batter that was offered to him, the father-of-two did have a good reason not to. Carlos Leuva said: "I offered him some Churros but he said he had already had some breakfast." Speaking through an interpreter, Carlos said he knew who the Prince was and thought he was a "great personality' and "looked like he had a great sense of humour."

Camilla and Charles looked cool in Cuba

Camilla meanwhile, was a vision in blue and carried a parasol to ward off the searing sun, whilst Charles kept it formal, sporting a shirt, tie and suit during their guided tour. The old town has retained many of its 18th-century colonial Spanish buildings, with their verandas, brightly-coloured frontages and internal courtyards, with several renovated in recent years.

Loading the player...

The royal couple stopped by a group of elderly street musicians and, as a huge media scrum tried to capture the moment, Charles put a note in their collection hat. Camilla proceeded to chat to a group of American tourists, who questioned her about the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy. Mimi Ricketts, 50, revealed: "I said 'Are you excited about the new baby about to arrive in your family?' and she said yes she was."

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall keeps it cool in Cuba and you are going to LOVE her outfit

Ever the style icon, a lady named Mindy Whittle also got the chance to meet Camilla and was a huge fan of her pleated flowing dress. After meeting the 71-year-old, she said: "I love her dress. We shook hands - do I have to pay extra for that?"

READ: Prince Charles expresses his fears for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby