The Duchess of Cornwall keeps it cool in Cuba and you are going to LOVE her outfit The wife of Prince Charles is looking incredible...

The Duchess of Cornwall looked her typically fabulous self on Sunday as she arrived in Cuba with husband Prince Charles. Looking heavenly in Havana, the royal gave us all a lesson on how to work airport chic, wearing a light and flowing floral dress that had the cutest ruffles running throughout the fabric. Camilla, 71, added a pair of nude, slingback flats, a long pearl necklace and carried her handbag of choice throughout the tour - a raffia tote by high-end brand Heidi Klein. The royal looked lightly tanned and very relaxed, sporting minimal makeup and her trademark hair was as coiffed as ever. It looked as if Charles wanted to coordinate with his wife - he was pictured rocking a smart grey suit. What a stylish pair, eh?

Summer style! Camilla looked incredible in Cuba

It has been a busy trip for the couple, who have seen a lot of places in a short space of time. On Saturday, Charles and Camilla arrived in Grenada - the home of chocolate! The pair visited the country's world-famous chocolatiers, innovative spice producers and stewardship of the Caribbean sea.

After the pair jet landed at the Maurice Bishop International Airport, they were greeted by the Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade. Keeping in with her kaftan theme, this time Camilla wore a lovely cream one, that had white piping on the cuffs and collar. She wore espadrilles and once again, sported a parasol. She also decided to buy a straw hat from one of the market stalls which we have no doubt she will wear back in the UK once the weather gets warmer.

Later that day, the couple took a romantic stroll along the beautiful beach of Grenada. Mother-of-two Camilla removed her shoes and went barefoot, although Charles wasn't so brave and kept his chic brown brogues firmly on his feet.

