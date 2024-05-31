Pubs loved by the royal family from Princess Kate to King Charles

Heading to a pub for a Sunday Roast or a mid-week drink is something most people in the UK enjoy - and it turns out, the feeling is mutual for the royal family.

Whether it's the local pub near their family home or a cosy haunt across the country, a few particular venues throughout the UK stand out after senior members of the royal family have walked through their doors.

Keep scrolling to find out which pubs are the favourites amongst members of the royal family…

Prince William and Princess Kate - The Old Boot Inn, Berkshire

© John Stillwell - PA Images The cosy pub is close to the Middleton family home

Located in Stanford Dingley, near the Middleton family home in Berkshire, the Old Boot Inn is sure to be near the top of Princess Kate's list. Former chef Rody Warot told PEOPLE Magazine that Kate is a huge fan of the food.

"Her favourite [dishes] are the pate on toasted brioche or the roast figs on parma ham with spicy apple chutney, followed by the tiger prawn and wild mushroom linguine," he explained.

Adding: "And for the [dessert], her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."

The pub's landlord, John Haley, also explained William and Kate enjoy popping in for a glass of wine.

"They'd just come in, sit down and have a chat. I think they like it here because it’s just somewhere they can go and relax and get away from it all.

"There’s no big deal about it. There’s no entourage at all."

King Charles - The Blue Lion, East Witton, Yorkshire

© Chris Jackson King Charles' favourite haunt is in Yorkshire

Situated amongst the Yorkshire Dales National Park is The Blue Lion, East Witton, Yorkshire and it is reported to be a favourite of King Charles, who, according to multiple news outlets, enjoyed his meal there so much he returned the following day.

The pub isn't just used to welcoming royalty as Daniel Craig, Jamie Oliver, Kate Winslet and Lulu have all paid a visit to the cosy venue, according to Yorkshire Live.

Queen Elizabeth II - The Sheep Heid Inn, Edinburgh

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library Queen Elizabeth with Barbara Windsor on the set of EastEnders

According to Tatler, the late Queen Elizabeth II left pub regulars in disbelief when she and a few of her relatives headed into Scotland’s oldest pub for a meal after the Musselburgh races.

According to the publication, "the small royal party apparently took a window seat and ordered two portions of lamb rump, one sea bass fillet, a martini and half a bottle of white wine."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - The Rose & Crown in Winkfield, Berkshire

© Pool Harry and Meghan took Prince Archie to a pub near their old home Frogmore Cottage

It has been widely reported that whilst living at Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan would take their son Archie for a Sunday roast at The Rose and Crown, their local pub in Winkfield, Berkshire.

The Sun reported that the couple would enjoy their dinner whilst the then-three-month-old Archie slept in a cot beside them as well as being cradled by mum Meghan.