Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Kate Middleton to King Charles these are royal family's favourite pubs
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover cuisine

Pubs loved by the royal family from Princess Kate to King Charles

Even members of the royal family enjoy a cosy pub on a Sunday!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Heading to a pub for a Sunday Roast or a mid-week drink is something most people in the UK enjoy - and it turns out, the feeling is mutual for the royal family.

Whether it's the local pub near their family home or a cosy haunt across the country, a few particular venues throughout the UK stand out after senior members of the royal family have walked through their doors. 

Keep scrolling to find out which pubs are the favourites amongst members of the royal family…

Prince William and Princess Kate - The Old Boot Inn, Berkshire

The cosy pub is close to the Middleton family home© John Stillwell - PA Images
The cosy pub is close to the Middleton family home

Located in Stanford Dingley, near the Middleton family home in Berkshire, the Old Boot Inn is sure to be near the top of Princess Kate's list.  Former chef Rody Warot told PEOPLE Magazine that Kate is a huge fan of the food.

"Her favourite [dishes] are the pate on toasted brioche or the roast figs on parma ham with spicy apple chutney, followed by the tiger prawn and wild mushroom linguine," he explained. 

Adding: "And for the [dessert], her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy." 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

The pub's landlord, John Haley, also explained William and Kate enjoy popping in for a glass of wine.

"They'd just come in, sit down and have a chat. I think they like it here because it’s just somewhere they can go and relax and get away from it all. 

"There’s no big deal about it. There’s no entourage at all."

King Charles - The Blue Lion, East Witton, Yorkshire

A photo of King Charles holding a beer © Chris Jackson
King Charles' favourite haunt is in Yorkshire

Situated amongst the Yorkshire Dales National Park is The Blue Lion, East Witton, Yorkshire and it  is reported to be a favourite of King Charles, who, according to multiple news outlets, enjoyed his meal there so much he returned the following day. 

The pub isn't just used to welcoming royalty as Daniel Craig, Jamie Oliver, Kate Winslet and Lulu have all paid a visit to the cosy venue, according to Yorkshire Live.

Queen Elizabeth II  - The Sheep Heid Inn, Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth with Barbara Windsor on the set of EastEnders © Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library
Queen Elizabeth with Barbara Windsor on the set of EastEnders

According to Tatler, the late Queen Elizabeth II left pub regulars in disbelief when she and a few of her relatives headed into Scotland’s oldest pub for a meal after the Musselburgh races. 

According to the publication, "the small royal party apparently took a window seat and ordered two portions of lamb rump, one sea bass fillet, a martini and half a bottle of white wine."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - The Rose & Crown in Winkfield, Berkshire

Harry and Meghan took Prince Archie to a pub near their old home Frogmore Cottage© Pool
Harry and Meghan took Prince Archie to a pub near their old home Frogmore Cottage

It has been widely reported that whilst living at Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan would take their son Archie for a Sunday roast at The Rose and Crown, their local pub in Winkfield, Berkshire. 

The Sun reported that the couple would enjoy their dinner whilst the then-three-month-old Archie slept in a cot beside them as well as being cradled by mum Meghan. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Food

See more