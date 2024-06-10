King Charles’ peculiar food habit that might make your stomach churn

It's no secret that King Charles has some peculiar eating habits that go against the 'norm' of most people's daily routine.

The monarch, 75, never eats lunch, viewing a midday meal as a "luxury" that interferes with his demanding daily schedule. For breakfast, it's "birdseed" according to royal journalist Tina Brown, who revealed in her book 'The Palace Papers', that the King has a penchant for nuts and seeds in the morning.

A running theme in the monarch's lifestyle is his lifelong passion for environmentalism and hate for waste - something that spills over into his daily diet.

It's not just waste within the Palace that concerns King Charles. In 2023, the monarch launched The Coronation Food Project, a charitable initiative with the aim of tackling food poverty and growing numbers of food waste in the UK.

In the UK, 12 million tons of food is thrown away each year, almost three quarters of which is unneccesarily thrown away according to AMCS, a waste management company.

Along with limiting the central heating in his royal residences and re-wearing the same clothes for several decades, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, reportedly insist on being served the same slices of the same cake throughout the week until it is finished, per The Telegraph.

© Getty The King will never throw away a slice of cake

King Charles' favourite cake

Luckily, King Charles' favourite sweet treat is fruit cake - a bake that can last for several weeks without going bad thanks to its high concentration of fruit to flour ratio that makes it less susceptible to mould.

King Charles refuses to eat lunch

Royal baker Fiona Cairns, who was the culinary mastermind behind the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding cake, was also tasked with making the monarch's 70th birthday cake.

The King has some peculiar food quirks

"We were asked to include features into the cake that reflected [Prince] Charles’s love of the countryside and everything he does to support it, through his charity The Prince’s Countryside Fund. Our traditional fruit cake was requested – [Prince] Charles’s absolute favourite," revealed the baker.

Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth II, it seems King Charles is not a chocoholic. Darren McGrady, former royal chef previously told HELLO! that the late monarch was such a huge fan of chocolate biscuit cake, leftovers were known to be packaged up and sent to Windsor Castle so she could tuck into them over a weekend.