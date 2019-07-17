Princess Beatrice planning extravagant vegan dinner party for 31st birthday The royal made the switch to veganism after moving back to London from New York

Princess Beatrice is planning to host a lavish dinner party for her 31st birthday next month and adhering to her new vegan diet, the royal will offer guests a plant-based menu. According to The Mail on Sunday, Beatrice has enlisted the help of caterers The Admirable Crichton to create a three-course fully vegan dinner menu. The birthday cake will also be dairy-free.

Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie, 29, and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expected to attend, as is Beatrice's boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, have made more regular public appearances in recent months, including attending Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding in May together.

Beatrice and Eugenie pictured at the BST concert this month

Beatrice isn't the only member of the royal family who follows a vegan diet. Before she married Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex openly spoke about how she tries to follow a vegan and gluten-free diet on weekdays.

"I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends," Meghan told Best Health in 2015. "But at the same time, it's all about balance. Because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it's lifestyle eating." The Duchess has reportedly influenced Prince Harry to eat less meat too.

Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo have been dating for around a year

While Meghan is not fully vegan, she is extremely health-conscious and will be passing down her clean-eating habits to her son, Archie. Shortly after the royal baby's birth, Meghan's close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin told CBS presenter Gayle King: "I'm sure the baby's going to be raised clean and green. She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Totally!"

