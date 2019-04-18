Princess Beatrice spotted in Marks & Spencer - she loves it just as much as the rest of us Beatrice is just like the rest of us!

Princess Beatrice proved just how down-to-earth she is after she was spotted picking up some essentials in the Mayfair branch of Marks & Spencer on Wednesday evening. The Queen's granddaughter was seen paying at the self-checkout in photos published in Daily Mail. The 30-year-old looked stylish in a navy coat which she wore over a dress with black tights and black buckled shoes. The supermarket branch is close to St James' Palace, where Beatrice lives in an apartment. The royal is often spotted in the area, and is a regular at some of the area's most exclusive clubs. Beatrice also spends a lot of time in New York, where her company is based.

Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Edoardo were also spotted on Monday night

Beatrice isn't the first royal who has been spotted doing their shopping at a supermarket. The Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured on several occasions going to Waitrose, most recently in 2018 at the branch in Norfolk, close to Anmer Hall. In April 2016, meanwhile, Prince Harry surprised shoppers as he paid a visit to his local Waitrose near his flat in Kensington Palace, where he went to buy some eggs. During the trip, Harry kept his head down and wore a baseball cap, although shoppers instantly recognised him. Lewis St George-McKenzie told The Sun how surprised he was to see Prince Harry in the store. He said: "You don’t expect to see a Prince doing his shop at nine in the morning." Harry then opted to use the self-service checkout till when it came to paying.

The royal has been dating Edoardo since September

It's been an exciting few months for Beatrice, who began dating boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September. She was then Maid of Honour for sister Princess Eugenie on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank, and went official with Edoardo at the start of the year. The couple have enjoyed several holidays together, and were recently pictured hand-in-hand as they strolled around New York. On Monday, the pair enjoyed a night out at London's swanky steak restaurant, 34 Mayfair, where they were joined by Beatrice's mum, Sarah Ferguson. Unable to hide her smile, Beatrice looked beautiful in an elegant crimson midi skirt, navy coat and simple black heels, while her partner put on a dapper display in a fitted suit.

