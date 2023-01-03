14 vegan celebrities: Princess Beatrice, Ellie Goulding and more stars who follow plant-based diets Famous faces from Beyonce to Robbie Williams who have made radical diet changes to inspire you this Veganuary

t's that time of year again folks – Veganuary! Whether it’s down to environmental, ethical or health reasons, veganism is now a popular diet choice, especially at the start of the new year. Dozens of celebrities have even switched to plant-based eating plans - Princess Beatrice, Beyonce and Robbie Williams to name a few.

The Duchess of Sussex is also a fan of veganism. Speaking to Best Health in 2016, Prince Harry's wife revealed that she tries to "eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends."

We've rounded up 14 high-profile stars who have adopted a vegan lifestyle. Keep scrolling to find out who...

Beyonce

Beyonce is a big proponent of the plant-based diet. Back in 2018, the star told her social media fans she was turning vegan as she prepared for her performance at Coachella. She wrote: "44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!!" We'd all agree Beyonce looks amazing so the diet clearly agrees with her.

Ellie Goulding

The pop star was a vegetarian for six years before telling The Cut that she was pledging to go fully vegan in 2018. She has since reverted to vegetarianism as opposed to veganism.

Robbie Williams

Robbie recently revealed he decided to change his diet following a shocking medical diagnosis. Speaking to Radio X, the singer – who is married to Ayda Field – admitted he developed mercury poisoning after eating too much contaminated fish. Robbie said: "I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen." He's been plant-based ever since!

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice held a lavish dinner party for her 31st birthday in 2019, adhering to her reported new vegan diet. According to The Mail on Sunday, Beatrice enlisted the help of caterers The Admirable Crichton to create a three-course fully vegan dinner menu. The birthday cake? Also dairy-free.

Liam Hemsworth

The Hollywood actor is another high profile star who has changed to a plant-based died.

He previously told Men's Fitness: "I have a lot of friends who are vegan. Woody Harrelson was actually one of the original reasons I became vegan, because he's been vegan for, I don't know, 30 years or something. So, with the facts I was gathering, and then just how I was physically feeling, I felt like I had to do something different."

Natalie Portman

Actress Natalie has been vegetarian since she was nine and a vegan since she was 11. In the past, she has said of her vegan lifestyle:

"So now lots of people make fun of vegans, right? Lots of people make fun of anybody who cares about anything deeply, right? But I’m here to say, it is always a great thing to care … whether it’s environmental issues, animal rights, women’s rights, equality, never be afraid to show how much you care."

Lewis Hamilton

The Formula 1 racing driver had spent years as a pescatarian but took the plunge to go full vegan after watching documentaries about the meat industry and its impact on the planet and our bodies.

In true millennial style, he updated his Instagram bio to ‘Plant-based’. And when it’s social media official, there’s no going back, eh?

Miley Cyrus

The actress and singer who hit screens as the small-town girl on Hannah Montana took the plunge in 2014 to go vegan.

As a self-confessed animal-lover, the pop star promoted her veganism on Instagram and has a tattoo of the Vegan Society’s sunflower logo. We don’t suggest getting inked as soon as you scrap animal products, but it’s great to be so passionate.

Zac Efron

The High School Musical and Greatest Showman star has experimented with a plant-based diet to keep him in shape. If his chiselled jaw and buff bod are anything to go by, we’re reaching for the lentils already.

Ariana Grande

She’s not just famous for her stunning voice, powerful activism, and incredible ponytail - the pop star became vegan after watching Blackfish and urged fans to not support Seaworld. Well, when Ariana talks, the world listens.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Did you know this one? When YouTube star Sophia Grace asked him whether he would ever eat at Nando's, the Sherlock Holmes actor replied: "Well, only if they’ve got vegan options". Don’t worry, there are. Plus, he appeared on the cover of British GQ wearing vegan boots and a ‘future wool’ suit.

Laverne Cox

Actress and LGBT activist Laverne Cox announced on social media in 2017 that she had adopted the vegan lifestyle and that she felt "so much better".

Well, she looks pretty fantastic, too - and as a brilliant humanitarian and ambassador for trans rights, it’s only understandable that she’s speaking up for animal welfare too.

Ruby Rose

Laverne isn’t the only cast member of Orange Is The New Black backing the plant-based diet; Ruby Rose made the transition in 2013.

The Australian actress won PETA’s Sexiest Vegan Award in 2017 and regularly shows her Instagram followers her fridge full of vegan meats, yogurts, and chocolate. Erm, yum.

Alicia Silverstone

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone is a vocal animal rights activist, and recently posed nude during a photoshoot with PETA to raise awareness for veganism and shopping ethically.

