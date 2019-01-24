The Queen's favourite chocolatier are taking these precautionary steps before Brexit Needs must!

The Queen's favourite chocolatier, Charbonnel et Walker, are doing everything they can in preparing for Brexit. The iconic brand, which holds a Royal Warrant, revealed they are stockpiling ingredients to ensure it can keep making truffles smoothly following the aftermath of the country's decision to leave the EU. According to Evening Standard, the chocolatier - founded in London in 1875 - has been building up goods "for some time to ensure supply is not interrupted" in the event of border delays after March.

The Queen is a fan of Charbonnel et Walker

Charbonnel et Walker make their chocolates in West Dorset, and it has been reported that the company made profits of £1.6million this financial year. It is believed that the brand made a sizeable profit during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding where they released a limited edition chocolate crown filled with a champagne truffle centre, which was decorated with edible gold. The first shop opened at 173 New Bond Street in Mayfair and has remained in Bond Street ever since.

Prince Charles at a chocolate factory owned by Charbonnel et Walker

Other royal fans of the chocolate have included Princess Diana, Princess Margaret and Wallis Simpson. The official website reads: "We feel much pride and privilege to be endorsed by the Royal Warrant as chocolate manufacturers to Her Majesty The Queen." They added: "Charbonnel et Walker chocolates are hand-made to the traditional recipes of Madame Charbonnel. We are particularly renowned for our dark chocolate, made from the finest dark couverture. The result is a decadently rich taste and an unforgettable experience."

The news of the precautionary measures come shortly after the Queen spoke about Brexit publicly for the first time. In October, Her Majesty spoke about Britain leaving the EU while giving a speech at a state banquet honouring King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, in which she referenced the UK's "new partnership" with the rest of Europe. The royal, who generally remains impartial on political issues, said: "I recall the state visit of your grandmother Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard in 1972, when I spoke of how our nations' close understanding and relationship would become increasingly important as a new configuration of Europe was emerging."

The monarch continued: "As we look toward a new partnership with Europe, it is our shared values and commitment to each other, that are out greatest asset, and demonstrate that even through change, our enduring alliance remains strong, and as innovators, traders and internationalists we look with confidence to the future."

