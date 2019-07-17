Monaco's next royal wedding is taking place in a few days – all the details Prince Albert of Monaco's nephew Louis Ducruet will tie the knot next weekend

Monaco is preparing to celebrate another royal wedding, just weeks after the family gathered for Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam's big day. On Saturday 27 July, Prince Albert of Monaco's nephew Louis Ducruet will tie the knot with his fiancée Marie Chevallier at the Monaco Cathedral. It's said the groom wanted to be close to his grandfather Prince Rainier III, who is buried there.

Louis and Marie's wedding next Saturday will be a private affair but it's likely that the royal court will share at least one official portrait from the ceremony, as they have done with previous royal weddings. Royal family members expected to attend include Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, the groom's mother Princess Stéphanie and his aunt Princess Caroline, as well as his sister Pauline Ducruet and half-sister Camille Gottlieb.

The couple pictured shortly after their 2018 engagement

Marie recently shared her excitement about her impending nuptials, sharing a video from Barcelona's El Prat airport, which showed her clutching onto her Rosa Clara wedding dress bag. "On my way back," she wrote, adding the hashtag "It's getting real."

Louis is the 26-year-old son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and her former bodyguard Daniel Ducruet. He met his future wife Marie seven years ago when they were students at the SKEMA Business School in France. The couple first set eyes on each other during a night out in Cannes. Louis was the student president while Marie was studying marketing.

Louis and Marie pictured in June ahead of their nuptials

The pair announced their engagement in February 2018 after the groom-to-be popped the question in Marie's native Vietnam. Louis asked his girlfriend's brothers for her hand in marriage given the absence of her late father. The proposal took place at the Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai. Sharing a photo of the beachside proposal, Louis wrote: "Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet. She said yes and we are now engaged #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier."

