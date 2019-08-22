Celebrate National Burger Day with this chilli cheeseburger recipe - perfect for your summer BBQ! Best national day ever?

We know, there's a national day for everything, right? Well, we're here to share a national day that you can actually get excited about - National Burger Day. Throw that healthy salmon fillet in the freezer and forget chopping endlessly for that health-fulled salad, today is the day you can gobble down on succulent burgers until you can't move or breathe - and we can't wait. To help you celebrate, Chef Rich Harris has shared his Chilli Cheesburger recipe with HELLO! and we're now sharing it with you, because sharing is caring!

CHILLI CHEESEBURGER

Makes 8, Preparation time 25 minutes, plus chilling, Cooking time 15 minutes, plus resting

INGREDIENTS

For the patties

• 800g/1 3/4lb rump steak, coarsely minced

• 400g/14oz beef short rib meat, coarsely minced

• 400g/14oz brisket, coarsely minced

• 1 tbsp fine sea salt

For the sauce

• 2 tbsp tomato ketchup

• 2 tbsp American mustard

• 2 tbsp mayonnaise

• 2 gherkins, finely chopped

To serve

• 8 slices of extra-mature Cheddar cheese

• 8 green chillies

• 8 brioche burger buns, split open

• 2 baby gem lettuces, leaves separated, washed and dried

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. You will need 16 x 15cm/6in squares of greaseproof paper.

2. Before you start, make sure the beef is well chilled; you’ll need to work quickly to prevent the fat from melting in your hands. Season the beef evenly with the salt, gently combining everything with your hands.

3. Divide the mixture into 8equal piles (to make sure they’re all the same size, it’s best to weigh them as you go; they should be 200g/7oz each). Gently shape the beef into balls and then press lightly into 2cm/3/4in-thick rounds.

Sandwich each burger between 2 squares of greaseproof paper and then chill for an hour.

4. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

5. Preheat the barbecue for direct grilling (see Chef’s tip) and remove the burgers from the fridge 15 minutes before cooking. Cook the burgers for 6–7 minutes, turning 2–3 times during cooking. After the last turn, top each burger with a slice of cheese and close the lid (if your BBQ has one) for a couple of minutes. Transfer the burgers to a wire rack to rest for 5 minutes.

6. While the burgers are resting, grill the chillies for 4–5 minutes until lightly charred and softened. Remove from the grill and finely slice. Toast the buns, cut-side down, on the grill for 1 minute until golden and lightly toasted.

7. To assemble, spread the bottom half of each bun with the sauce, top with a couple of lettuce leaves and lay a burger on top. Top with the chillies then add the tops of the buns and press down lightly.

Variation: Swap the green chillies for a spoonful of Kimchi

RICH'S TOP TOP:

‘The secret to a good beef burger is simplicity; great beef, simply seasoned and cooked well. Be as gentle as possible when you shape the patties to avoid compressing the meat; you want the burger to fall apart as you eat it rather than being dense and chewy. Finally, just like a good steak, make sure you rest the burgers before serving them’

Make the most of your summer outdoor cooking and take your barbecue experience to the next level with these exciting and innovative recipes by passionate chef, food stylist and presenter Rich Harris, from his book Fire & Smoke – Get grilling with 120 delicious recipes (published by Kyle Books, £16.99, with photography by Martin Poole).

COORDINATED BY SARAH HAMILTON-WALKER