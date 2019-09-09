Fancy attempting Meat Free Monday? Jamie Oliver's Vegetable Tagine is the perfect way to hit your five-a-day A meatless feast!

Meat Free Monday is the great new craze to help us lower our meat consumption and show just how easy it can be. Well, we've made it even easier for you with this delicious vegetable tagine recipe from Jamie Oliver. Not only is a veggie delight but it's full of fresh and healthy ingredients to start your week right. If that wasn't motivation enough to get cooking, its also Jamie's favourite veggie dish to cook: “In the summer I grow most of these vegetables, and I’m always eager to pick, wash and race to cook this dish – the flavour is just extraordinary with tender, delicate veg.” We're SO on board!

MORE: The best vegetarian lunch ideas to buy on the high street

VEG TAGINE, SAFFRON, PRESERVED LEMONS, APRICOTS, FLUFFY COUSCOUS & TOASTED ALMONDS

Serves 6, Prep & cooking time 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

• 1 pinch of saffron

• 4 cloves of garlic

• 4cm/1 1/2in piece of ginger

• Olive oil

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• ½ tsp ground cinnamon

• 1 tsp ras el hanout

• 1 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

• 2.5kg/5 1/2lb mixed veg, such as aubergines, courgettes, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, butternut squash, mixed-colour peppers

• 1 x 400g tin of chickpeas

• 100g/4oz dried apricots

• 1 preserved lemon

• 300g/11oz couscous

• 1/2 a bunch of mixed fresh herbs, such as dill, mint, flat-leaf parsley (15g/1/2oz)

• 20g/3/4oz flaked almonds

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Put the saffron into a jug, cover with 500ml/18fl oz of boiling water and leave to infuse.

2. Meanwhile, peel and finely slice the garlic and ginger, then place in a large casserole pan over a medium heat with 2 tbsp of oil, the cumin, cinnamon and ras el hanout. Add the tomato paste, fry for a few minutes, stirring regularly, and then pour over the saffron water. Trim and prep the veg, as necessary, then chop into large chunks, adding them to the pan as you go. Tip in the chickpeas (juices and all), roughly chop and add the apricots and preserved lemon, discarding any pips, then season with sea salt and black pepper. Bring to the boil, cover, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 45 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally.

3. When the veg are almost tender, just cover the couscous with boiling water,

season with salt and pepper and pop a plate on top. Leave for 10 minutes, and then fluff and fork up.

4. Pick the herb leaves and toast the almonds. Serve the tagine and couscous sprinkled with the almonds and herbs. Delicious served with harissa rippled yoghurt.