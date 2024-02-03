Rick Stein is not only a highly regarded name in the food industry, but he's also a familiar face on television screens thanks to his broadcasting career appearing on his countless cooking programmes.

The restaurateur and professional chef, 77, has built up an empire ever since opening his first restaurant in the 1970s in his beloved Padstow.

Although Cornwall isn't where he was born and bred, it's undoubtedly a place where he's most at home, having expanded the Stein business throughout different areas of the county.

However, Rick's also ventured beyond the coastal county, having opened restaurants in Dorset, London, Hampshire and Wiltshire. He's also branched Down Under with two restaurants in New South Wales, Australia – where he spent time living in his youth.

But although he's recognisable from the covers of cookbooks and TV shows, less is perhaps known about his life and family away from the cameras, including his marriage history and his three grown-up sons who are following in their dad's footsteps to help run the family business…

Rick Stein's marriage history

Rick met his first wife, Jill Newstead, in the 1970s

First wife, Jill Newstead, married in 1975, and opened up The Seafood Restaurant in their beloved hometown of Padstow, Cornwall, the first of their restaurant empire.

During their marriage they welcomed three sons (more on them later) who followed in their parents' footsteps into the kitchen and began working as chefs and within the family business.

However, Rick and Jill divorced in 2007 after it came to light that Rick had a five-year affair with Sarah Burns, his then-publicist. Jill and Rick have clearly remained harmonious exes however and continue to be business partners to this day.

Rick and Sarah, who is 20 years his junior, married in October 2011.

Rick Stein's three sons

As mentioned, Rick has three sons, all of whom have entered the family business. Rick and Jill's eldest is Edward, 44, who began working in the kitchens with his dad growing up and now, according to their website, "leads on all building and refurbishment projects within the business."

Rick and Jill's second son is Jack, 42, who also worked in the kitchen while growing up before heading to university and studying psychology. However, he's since returned to the food industry and has made quite a name for himself.

Jack will be a recognisable face thanks to his own stints on cooking programmes such as Wine, Dine and Stein, as well as appearances on popular shows like Sunday Brunch and Cooking With the Stars. He's also now the director of all Stein restaurants.

As for Charlie, 37, also a director, his speciality is pairing food and dining experiences with the best wine on the market. Like Jack, Charlie has also appeared on TV shows and runs masterclasses sharing his wine-pairing expertise.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Jack shared what it was like growing up with a famous father: "When the first TV series went out I would have been nine or 10, so I already thought I was cooler than my parents.

Rick with his son, Charlie

"But when you look at his output on TV, I'm incredibly proud of him. Even at the time, I think I was proud, it was just strange that people were watching him on TV."

In the same interview, Ed shared: "I didn't take Dad's fame well at all. I spent a while trying to find myself doing other things. But I've been very happy since I've been back; it's too good not to be a part of."

However, despite all three sons taking on the empire in their own way, they insist that their parents won't be retiring anytime soon. "It's their life. They'll always be there, even if they're just sat in the corner of the restaurant having a glass of wine, looking at the menu and saying, 'What's that doing on there?'"