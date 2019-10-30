Put those pesky pumpkins to good use this Halloween with the ULTIMATE spiced pumpkin pie recipe! Leftover pumpkins? No Problem!

With Halloween literally around the corner what better way to celebrate then putting those pumpkins that didn't quite work out during your carving session to good use? This ginger pumpkin pie recipe from Belvoir Farms is a delicious way to do just that and it's practically a PSL in a dessert, so how could you say no?!

Belvoir says: "This is a great way to use up the pesky pumpkin left at Halloween - don’t worry too much about getting rid of all those seeds. Once cooked the roasted pumpkin is pushed through a sieve, to make a silky smooth, spiced filling. You could also use butternut squash and enjoy ‘pumpkin’ pie all year round."

GINGER PUMPKIN PIE

Serves 12, Prep time: 20 mins, Cook time: 1hr 40 mins

INGREDIENTS:

For the filling:

500g pumpkin or squash flesh - skinned

2 large eggs

75g golden caster sugar

2 tbsp plain flour

100ml double cream

100ml Belvoir Ginger Cordial

1 tsp ground cinnamon

a little freshly grated nutmeg

For the pastry:

250g plain flour

125g cold butter, cubed

4 tbsp Belvoir Ginger Cordial

To decorate:

200ml double cream

2 tbsp Belvoir Ginger Cordial

a few green pumpkin seeds and a pinch of cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1:

Preheat the oven to 200˚c/180˚c (fan)/Gas Mark 6. Roughly chop the pumpkin or squash flesh and place in a large roasting tray, add a splash of water, cover with foil and bake for 40 mins until really soft. Remove the foil for the last 10 mins. Cool for 10 mins

Step 2:

While this bakes, make the pastry: place the flour and butter in a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the ginger cordial and pulse again until the mixture forms a dough. Wrap and chill for 10 mins.

Step 3:

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and use to line a 23cm fluted flan tin. Prick the base and fill with paper and baking beans. Stand the tin on a baking tray and bake for 15 mins. Remove paper and beans and bake for a further 5 mins until the pastry looks dry.

Step 4:

Reduce the oven temperature to 160˚C/140˚c (fan)/Gas Mark 3. Push the pumpkin flesh though a nylon sieve to make a thick puree. Use a wire whisk to beat the eggs with the sugar and flour, add the puree, then the cream, cordial and spices. Mix well. Pour into the pastry case and bake for 40 mins or until the filling has set. Remove from the oven, cool, then chill.

Step 5:

To decorate: whip the cream and cordial in a medium bowl until it forms soft peaks. Heap spoonfuls around the edge of the pie, finally scatter with pumpkin seeds and a little ground cinnamon.

