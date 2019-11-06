David Beckham is dad goals as he faces new challenge for daughter Harper The retired footballer shares Harper and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz with wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham is a doting dad to his four children and gave himself a new challenge on Wednesday morning as he prepared daughter Harper's school snack. The retired footballer chopped up some green olives for his little girl to eat during her school day, but admitted it had been more difficult than he thought! On Instagram, Victoria Beckham's husband shared a photo of the olives ready to be packed up in Harper's lunch box and wrote: "School snack. This was a challenge today but the knife skills were okay this morning." David often makes his children's lunches for school and tries to make them personalised when possible too. He had carved one of the olives into the letter 'H' for Harper, and recently chopped up an apple with his daughter's initial, causing Victoria to joke that he had put her to shame with his efforts.

David Beckham found it a challenge preparing Harper's school snack on Wednesday

The Beckhams arrived back in London on Sunday following a two-week stay in LA. The family spent the half-term holidays at their house over there and had fun celebrating Halloween, where they went trick-or-treating at their famous neighbours' houses, including Hailey and Justin Bieber. Harper was even treated to a night out with Victoria to see Billie Eilish in concert. David had a proud moment during their stay too, when he took his children to view his commemorative statue at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of his former football team, LA Galaxy. The statue - which was unveiled earlier this year - marks the five years David spent as a member of the team. The doting dad shared a photo of his children sitting at the base of the statue on his Instagram account. "Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddy's statue for the first time," he wrote.

David took Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz to see the fireworks on Tuesday evening

The family tend to spend the school holidays either out in the States in either LA or Miami, or at their Cotswolds property. Victoria has previously said that she considers LA her "second home" as the family lived there between 2008 to 2013 in a gorgeous property that was believed to have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a library and a swimming pool. Victoria and David sold the lavish home for around £25.3million before returning to London where they now live in a luxurious mansion in Holland Park, west London, worth an estimated £31million.

