Kate Middleton's secret engagement revealed as George and Charlotte return to school The royal mum is back to work behind-the-scenes

The Duchess of Cambridge quietly resumed her royal duties this week as her eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte returned to school after the autumn half term. The Court Circular states that Kate, 37, held an Early Years meeting at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

Last year the Duchess convened a steering group of experts, including practitioners, academics and charities, for a lifelong project to highlight the importance of early intervention to highlight the importance of early intervention. Prince William and Kate's charity venture the Royal Foundation added an update to its website recently about the royal mum's initiative, adding: "This has been a major body of work and will be unveiled later this year."

READ: Kate Middleton surprises with last-minute engagement this week

Kate has made Early Years her lifelong project

A source previously told HELLO!: "She [Kate] has found work that she's really passionate about. She spent a lot of time at the start of her royal life learning about social issues and challenges like addiction, homelessness, mental health. It became clear to her that one of the main causes of it all was things not going right in the early years, so she knows the potential advantages to doing things in this space. It's about solving much bigger problems but doing it early. She has spent a lot of time with a lot of experts and professionals and has learned from them. She has also done an enormous amount of reading on her own."

MORE: Princess Charlotte surprised with sweet gift at Buckingham Palace

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge's style transformation

During the half term holiday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to have spent some quality family time with their three children at their country estate Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Kate was spotted grocery shopping in her local Sainsbury's by a fellow customer and even checked out the Halloween costumes with Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.

Kensington Palace announced that Kate will join husband William, 37, at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust on Thursday 7 November. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also join members of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday and the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.