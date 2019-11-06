Kim Kardashian's family in tears after she makes surprise announcement on Kris Jenner's birthday The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had the sweetest surprise for her mum on her big day

Kim Kardashian is never one to do things by halves, and for her mum Kris Jenner's birthday on Wednesday, she managed to out-do herself once again. The reality TV star had her mum and sisters in tears after telling them that she had arranged a very special surprise for the famous momager, having rented out their old family home for the day so that could celebrate her birthday there. Kim had even rented out Kris' old cars, and remade the exact license plates, including one which read "2 DIE 4". In a lengthy Instagram post, Kim opened up about just how much the day meant not just to her mum, but to her and her siblings as well, touchingly admitting that while she held it together all day, she "cried so hard" once alone.

Kim Kardashian's family were in tears after she revealed Kris Jenner's touching birthday surprise

The star wrote: "Today we celebrate my mum. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is. For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn’t where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented our childhood home. All of our memories live here, especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are."

The family had lunch at Kim's old family home that she had rented out for the day

Detailing her family home, where she lived with her late dad, Robert Kardashian, Kim continued: "Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper. We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time. When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise! I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked. I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood! This was the best day ever."

Kris and her daughters rode around in her old car

Kim revealed that she had managed to keep the entire planning process a secret from her family, and that it was a day she will never forget. "I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mum and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us! I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard."

November is a busy month for the Kardashian/Jenner family, with both Kris and Kendall celebrating their birthdays within days of each other. The supermodel marked her 24th birthday over the weekend with a Halloween-inspired party, which was attended by her famous family and celebrity friends, including Hailey and Justin Bieber and Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

