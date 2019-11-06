Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts today - here's how to get one This is one for the doughnut lovers!

As if you need another reason to get excited about Krispy Kreme doughnuts, the brand has decided to bless our day (Wednesday 6 November) by offering FREE doughnuts. For one day only you can get your hands on free Krispy Kreme doughnuts! Yes, really. In celebration of the brand's new limited edition 'Duo Doughnut,' there's a special buy one get one free offer with an in-store code. The only catch is that the offer is only valid on the new limited edition range for November but once you get a look of these doughnuts that will not matter at all...

All you need is to either download the Krispy Kreme app or the code below that can be easily found on Twitter. Once downloaded onto your smartphone it just needs to be taken into your local Tesco where you can trade the scan for the heavenly new Duoghnut doughnut - that's a cheeky saving of the original £2.20 - you can thank us later.

These new bad boys come in two special editions for you to choose from; the Praline Chocolate Cheesecake Doughnut and Double Chocolate Duoghnut which both cleverly combine two flavours in one ring - there is a food god after all!

The Praline Chocolate Cheesecake Duoghnut

The Double Chocolate Duoghnut is a mixture of chocolate brownie batter and white chocolate Kreme topped with white chocolate and vanilla frosting and decorated with chocolate swirls and a golden chocolate star - how festive!

The Double Chocolate Duoghnut

The Praline Chocolate Cheesecake Duoghnut is full of praline cheesecake filling topped with milk chocolate glaze, drizzled with white chocolate icing and also that heavenly dark chocolate golden star once again - it can't just be our mouths watering right now, right?

But even if you don't manage to get your hands on the freebies you will still be able to try them out for yourselves until 1 December. Plus, there will also be limited edition Praline Hot Chocolates and White Hot Chocolates to wash them down with too - god we love this time of year!

