Pumpkin seeds are the perfect addition to any carrot cake recipe - this one with apricot and honey yogurt icing is delicious! Pumpkin seeds are the secret ingredient in this recipe

Did you know that pumpkin seeds are the perfect addition to any carrot recipe? They're like the best-kept baking secret, that is until now… Thanks to Carolin Strothe and Sebastian Keitel and their book 'Natural Baking' we are sharing with you a delicious carrot cake recipe with pumpkin seeds and apricot and honey-yoghurt icing - and if that name itself hasn't left you drooling already, just wait until you taste it!

CARROT CAKE WITH PUMPKIN SEEDS, APRICOTS & HONEY-YOGHURT ICING

Makes 1 x 20cm/8in cake , Preparation time 25 minutes, Cooking time 35-40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the cake mixture

• 2 eggs

• 125ml/4 1/2fl oz maple syrup

• 75ml/3fl oz mild vegetable oil, plus extra for greasing

• ¼ tsp black cardamom seeds

• 4 cloves

• 150g/5oz wholemeal spelt flour, plus extra for dusting

• 1 tsp ground cinnamon

• A pinch of grated nutmeg

• 2 tsp baking powder

• A pinch of salt

• 300g/11oz carrots, peeled and finely grated

• 60g/2 1/2oz dried apricots, chopped

• Grated zest of ½ organic orange

• 40g/1 1⁄4oz pumpkin seeds

For the icing

• 150g/5oz full-fat cream cheese

• 150g/5oz yoghurt of your choice

• 25g/scant 1oz acacia honey

• 2-3 drops vanilla extract

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

For decoration

• Edible flowers and pumpkin seeds (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Beat the eggs and maple syrup in a bowl for several minutes with an electric whisk, gradually adding the oil. Finely grind the cardamom and cloves using a pestle and mortar.

Step 2.

Combine the flour, spices, baking powder and salt in a second bowl, add to the egg and oil mixture, and mix briefly. Fold the grated carrot, apricots, two-thirds of the orange zest and the pumpkin seeds into the mixture.

Step 3.

Grease a 20cm/8in springform tin with oil and dust with wholemeal spelt flour. Transfer the cake mix into the tin, smooth the surface, and then bake in the centre of the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, until risen and golden brown. When an inserted wooden skewer comes out clean, the cake is ready. Carefully turn the warm cake out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

Step 4.

For the icing, mix all the ingredients with most of the remaining orange zest and stir until smooth. Spread the mixture evenly over the cake. Sprinkle with the remaining orange zest and, if desired, decorate with edible flowers and some pumpkin seeds.

This recipe comes from Natural Baking by Carolin Strothe and Sebastian Keitel (published by DK, £12.99) which can be found on Amazon.

