Pret's Christmas sandwich is back! And there's a new gluten-free and a vegan option

The trickiest part about Christmas looming in the horizon is the constant reminder of the mouth-watering,over-indulgent Christmas dinner waiting for us there. However, if like us you are partial to a few more than the usual one Christmas dinner in the lead-up to Christmas, we have good news for you - Pret's infamous Christmas sandwich is back! Yep, that means as of the 5 November we can now have Christmas dinner every.single.day, if we so wish - and not only that, this year with four different Christmas sandwich options from vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and classic there is something for everyone! Not to mention the extended Christmas menu - we'd grab a snack before reading the rest of this, trust us.

For 2019, Pret has introduced the new 'Pret's Christmas lunch on Gluten-Free Bread' which is a festive take on the successful launch of Pret's Gluten-Free Bread range earlier this April. The open sandwich comes with all the traditional Pret Christmas Sandwich trimmings; from free-range turkey to herby pork stuffing and port and orange cranberry sauce. This newbie is the perfect lunch option if you are looking for something a bit lighter than the normal sandwich but that still leaves you satisfied.

But no worries if you are veggie! Pret's veggie AND vegan option - which went viral last year - is back on the Christmas menu. The Vegetarian Christmas lunch comes packed with butternut squash, crispy onion and spicy rocket to name a few ingredients. Whilst the vegan option, The Verry Merry Christmas Lunch, comes with vegan stuffing, caramelised pecans, grilled carrots and of course that signature cranberry sauce.

And of course, the classic Pret's Christmas Lunch sandwich is back! The sandwich is now available as a classic sandwich or a baguette and contains all the known and loved ingredients from turkey to stuffing, cranberry sauce and of course, those crispy onions. Pret has also released a Brie, Pistachio and Cranberry Baguette, Pret's Lobster Roll and Pret's Fish Pie Macoronni so as to keep your lunchtimes exciting during the festive season and of course, a festive Ham and Turkey soup option too - that's a festive lunch option for every day of the week!

But what's Christmas without some sweet options? From mince pies to Christmas Tiffins and gingerbread snowmen ready to accompany Pret's new Christmas hot drinks - we'd recommend the Mint Hot Chocolate - you'll be laughing until you sit down for your family Christmas Day dinner.

